Rise in registered voters, new state laws increase Cowlitz County Elections' workload

Changes over the past four years have expanded opportunities for voter registration statewide, but also have increased the workload at the Cowlitz County Elections Office, according to the auditor.

The Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday approved adding an entry-level elections worker position, bringing the office's staff to four, after Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland detailed challenges from recent legislation and increased participation in elections, particularly those with high-interest races.

"When public trust is at an all-time low, we must be exceptional at what we do," Fundingsland said. "Our workload has significantly increased and yet staffing has remained stagnant for years."

The auditor's office has five divisions — recording, licensing, accounts payable, payroll and elections — and 18 staff, not including the new position. Fundingsland said cross training has allowed recording and licensing staff to help in the elections office, but there's been an increase in recording transactions, too.

"Because we operate on minimal staffing, we do what's necessary to get by," she said. "But the constant drain that elections have on the front line is being felt out there now because lines are getting longer. It's just not working out."

Registered voters increasing

Cowlitz County has seen a 21% increase in registered voters since 2015, to about 72,000 in 2021, Fundingsland said. That's above the normal rate of about 50% of the population registered, she said.

"I believe that's because people are now interested in getting involved," Fundingsland said.

Presidential elections usually see larger turnouts, and in 2020, the county processed nearly 13,000 more ballots than in 2016, a 26% increase, Fundingsland said. For that general election, 82% of voters returned ballots using drop boxes or in person.

"Day after day we experienced these long lines of voters wanting to hand their ballot to an election official rather than dropping it in the mail," Fundingsland told commissioners.

The off-year elections and special elections have maintained a more normal turnout rate, but Fundingsland expects this year's election to draw a lot of participation.

"It's a big year for our county," she said. "I think citizens are going to be interested and when they're interested, they will turn out."

Legislative changes

Along with rising participation, several "big bills" the Legislature passed in the last few years "dramatically" changed the elections office's processes and workload, Fundingsland said.

"There's good intents behind these, but what people might not understand is obviously the increase in traffic in our office," she said.

Three bills that went into effect in 2019 — same-day voter registration, preregistration for 16- and 17-year-olds and automatic registration through the Department of Licensing — increased registered voter counts and required staff to keep those roles updated on top of processing the election, Fundingsland said.

The change significantly increased foot traffic at the Cowlitz County office, as people would come in to register and vote up through election night, she said.

Even when the county is not holding an election, the office must be opened and staffed because of a law that went into effect in 2020 allowing residents to register at and receive their county-specific ballot from an elections office in any county, not just the one they live in. The statewide voter registration database allows staff to see if residents already have voted in a different county, Fundingsland said.

If the county isn't running its own election, there is no money coming in to help cover staffing costs, Fundingsland said. Usually about half of Washington counties hold elections in February and April, according to the Secretary of State's website.

One piece of 2021 legislation that takes effect this year actually will help with county election costs, Fundingsland said.

Election costs are allocated to participating jurisdictions based on the size and number of races on the ballot. The state always has the largest cost but before this year, it never helped the counties pay for administering elections, Fundingsland said.

In the 2020 general election, the state, county, Cowlitz PUD, Castle Rock and Kalama participated. The state had 27 races — including federal, judicial and state races and advisory votes — and the allocated cost was $127,490. The county's allocated cost was $26,135, but it absorbed the state's cost as well, Fundingsland said.

"The state is now required to pay their fair share of election costs," she said.

Cost of transparency

An increase of public records requests, many about the 2020 general election, also put a strain on staff time, Fundingsland said. The type of requests also has changed from data-related, typically used to inform campaigns, to unfamiliar asks, she said.

"We're operating under ... much higher scrutiny, which is good, but also time consuming and there is cost to it," Fundingsland said. "We are 100% for transparency, but there is time involved for legal counsel and then physically producing them."

Along with official requests, Fundingsland and elections staff get more calls and emails from citizens than before the 2020 election. The auditor expects more people to reach out as the next election gets closer.

Fundingsland's advice to voters — become informed.

"We live in an era of misinformation," she said. "Pull from several different sources, sometimes competing, so you're getting a good sense of where the middle is."

Elections staff can't "enforce the truth" from candidates, who can write what they want in their statements, and even spelling or grammar errors go untouched, Fundingsland said.

"Just because someone says something or you read it on social medial does not make it true," she said. "Find several sources of information and become informed."

