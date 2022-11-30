Rick Dahl sworn in Wednesday to all-Republican Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners

Cowlitz County now has three Republican commissioners for the first time in decades.

Rick Dahl was sworn in Wednesday to represent District 3 — West Longview, Rose Valley, Castle Rock, Toutle, Ryderwood and rural northern Cowlitz County — after beating appointed Commissioner John Jabusch in the general election.

Under state law, because Jabusch was appointed, Dahl was sworn in after election results were certified on Tuesday, rather than at the end of December.

“I’ve said from the beginning that this isn’t Rick Dahl’s seat, this is the people’s seat,” Dahl said following his swearing in. “I’m humbled and honored you asked me to sit here.”

The three commissioners then voted for Dennis Weber to continue as chair and Arne Mortensen as vice chair.

Mortensen, who supported Dahl since last year, said he feels very positive about him joining the board.

“I think the people have spoken,” Mortensen said. “I’m a good listener, and I think he is also.”

Weber said while his candidate didn’t win — he endorsed Jabusch in the election — he has “enormous respect for the will of the voters.” He said he’s known Dahl for about 10 years and thinks the board will be able to work together.

Dahl told The Daily News he’s relieved to join the board after vying for the position for more than a year. While he’s still “drinking through a firehose,” Dahl is looking forward to the challenge, he said.

The 67-year-old Castle Rock resident retired as senior vice president of Fibre Federal Credit Union early this year. Dahl said he ran for the position to give more voice to the citizens and make the county more financially independent.

Election breakdown

In the November election, Dahl won with 52.6% to Jabusch’s 47.3%, according to the official results.

Dahl swept District 3, winning in 27 of 36 precincts, according to a breakdown on the Secretary of State’s website. While Jabusch won most of the precincts in Longview and Kelso, Dahl won in Woodland, Kalama and most unincorporated areas.

After about 15 years of a Democrat majority, the Board of Commissioners has leaned more conservative in the last decade.

Weber said it’s possible this is the first time the board has included three Republican commissioners since the 1920s, before the Great Depression and Franklin D. Roosevelt years. The last few years have signaled a county shift to the right, he said

The board went from three Democrats in 2010 to none since 2016, when Mortensen defeated Mike Karnofski.

“We’ve been watching Cowlitz County reemerge as a Republican stronghold,” Weber said.

Before Wednesday, an independent held the District 3 seat since 2011.

Appointment

In September 2021, former commissioner Joe Gardner, an independent, stepped down from the position, leaving about 15 months in his second term. Seven people applied for the position and the board interviewed the top three, including Dahl and primary candidate Christie Masters.

The commissioners remained split on who to appoint until their Nov. 2 deadline, with Mortensen supporting Dahl and Weber supporting Masters. The decision was forwarded to Gov. Jay Inslee, who appointed Jabusch in early December after he applied directly to the governor’s office.

Ahead of the November election, some citizens voiced concerns, at commissioner meetings, about how Jabusch was appointed.

As outlined under the state law and constitution, the person appointed to fill a partisan county commissioner vacancy must be from the same district and political party. Typically, the Democrat or Republican central committee would nominate three candidates for the board to choose from; however, the law doesn’t specify a process for an independent with no central party.

The county created its own process to come up with nominees, forming a candidate review committee consisting of three independent county elected officials, a Republican county elected official and a Democratic county elected official to make recommendations from the applicants.

The governor was able to choose from outside that list of three forwarded from the county because the state law doesn’t detail how to fill a partisan seat held by an independent, according to Inslee’s office.

“Because we were replacing an independent, what was spelled out in law really didn’t apply to that scenario,” said Mike Faulk, deputy communications director, in an email. “So, we had greater flexibility to exercise our own discretion.”