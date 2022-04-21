Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire kick off re-election campaigns in Longview

Reps. Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire are running for re-election with hopes that a wave of Republican support will hit Washington.

The representatives for Legislative District 19 spoke at a campaign fundraiser event held by Pacific Fibre at Lemmons Trucking in Longview on Thursday afternoon.

Walsh said it was the first of a series of events they would be holding throughout the district to launch the campaign. The southwest corner of Thurston County was added to the 19th district during the redistricting process. The district now incudes some or all of six counties.

“Restaurants have a soft open. This is a soft kind of kickoff event, and there will be events like this all over,” Walsh said.

McEntire was not present at the fundraiser because of Marine Corps Reserve training. Walsh was joined in person by Sen. Jeff Wilson and Larry Hoff, the representative from the 18th Legislative District who announced in March he is not seeking re-election.

In a pre-recorded video, McEntire thanked the district for supporting his campaign in 2020 and said it was realistic for Republicans to take back both chambers of Washington’s state Legislature.

“This is not the time for us to lie down. This is an opportunity for us to double down,” McEntire said.

Walsh and McEntire pointed to the national environment that favors Republican candidates to take back control of Congress. Generic voter ballot polls show Republicans with a three-point advantage for Congressional races, according to Real Clear Politics.

Few polls have looked specifically at how that swing would play out in Washington. A Crosscut/Elway poll in January showed 42% of respondents likely would vote for Democrats at the end of the year and 39% of respondents likely would vote Republican.

Walsh told supporters the fundraising they do this year not only would support their campaigns, but will help Republican candidates in competitive races across Washington.

“We can channel some of that money to the caucus committees, who can then channel it into places like the 24th Legislative District,” Walsh said.

Republicans would need to flip eight seats currently held by Democrats in the state House of Representatives to get a split chamber. If successful, it would be the first time since 2002 the body did not have a Democrat majority.

Walsh has represented District 19 in the statehouse since 2016. McEntire was elected for his first term in 2020.

As of Thursday afternoon, no other candidates had filed with the Public Disclosure Commission to run against Walsh or McEntire. The deadline for candidates to file for the race is May 20.

