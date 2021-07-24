 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Herrera Beutler holding town hall call Wednesday
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Rep. Herrera Beutler holding town hall call Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

District 3 Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is holding a live town hall over the phone with constituents on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Herrera Beutler will be speaking with the public on an hour-long telephone town hall between 5:25-6:25 p.m., July 28. Herrera Beutler will talk about her recent work in Congress for southwest Washington before taking questions and comments from members of the third congressional district.

People from Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum and southern Thurston counties are asked to join the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and then entering the passcode 116365.

Comments and questions can also be submitted ahead of the call through jhb.house.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News