Rep. Herrera Beutler holding town hall call Wednesday

District 3 Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler is holding a live town hall over the phone with constituents on Wednesday.

Herrera Beutler will be speaking with the public on an hour-long telephone town hall between 5:25-6:25 p.m., July 28. Herrera Beutler will talk about her recent work in Congress for southwest Washington before taking questions and comments from members of the third congressional district.

People from Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Pacific, Skamania, Wahkiakum and southern Thurston counties are asked to join the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and then entering the passcode 116365.

Comments and questions can also be submitted ahead of the call through jhb.house.gov.

