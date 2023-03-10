Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will be in Longview and Woodland Monday for two events to meet with the public.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

A town hall is being held at 6:30 p.m. at the Roxy Theater on Commerce Avenue. Gluesenkamp Perez's office said she will talk about her recent work in Washington, D.C., answer questions from the audience, and connect with residents seeking help from a federal agency.

Gluesenkamp Perez will attend a meet and greet organized by the Woodland Chamber of Commerce for chamber members at 1:30 p.m.

The Democrat is two months into her first term representing Washington's Third Congressional District.