Rental assistance workers gear up as eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Washington's eviction moratorium is set to expire Oct. 31. Agencies in Cowlitz County are preparing to help at least a thousand residents who have been unable to keep up with their rent.
The first call for local rental assistance should be to Lower Columbia CAP. The agency is Cowlitz County's designated provider for the state's Treasury Rent Assistance Program (T-RAP), the largest pool of aid for people who fell behind on rent because of COVID-19.
Director Ilona Kerby said CAP already has provided more than $2 million in rent and utility assistance and has an additional $2 million to provide. Kerby brought in more staff to process T-RAP applications, but she isn't sure how quickly things will change once the moratorium ends.
"It totally depends on whether we can talk to the landlord and get them to hold off until we get through the process for everyone," Kerby said.
Resolution Washington, the statewide association for mediators and dispute resolution centers, estimated 1,574 homes in Cowlitz County were behind on rent. Those renters owed an average of $2,878 in rent payments.
"I'm not expecting to get all the possible evictions in the month of November," said Janice Juntunen, executive director of the Center for Constructive Resolution & Conversation.
Most discussions about evictions in the area initially will pass through the Center for Constructive Resolution & Conversation. The agency, based in Centralia, has offered dispute mediation for decades and opened an office in Longview earlier this year to specialize in the Eviction Resolution Pilot Program created by the state Legislature to help settle rental disputes before an eviction is filed with the court.
Juntunen said the center in Longview already has worked on more than 100 eviction cases since the moratorium bridge was enacted this summer. The majority of those cases were settled through conciliation, the more casual conversations between tenants and landlords that come before the formal mediation meetings.
"We're working with them to see what they can do and the amount they can afford, and then going to the landlord to see what they have to have or if there’s a way to work around it. Getting an agreement is in the best interest for both of them," Juntunen said.
Once the moratorium ends, the timeframe for settling those cases will be tighter. Each 14-day notice to either make rent payment plans or vacate the property will start the clock for residents. If tenants haven't reached agreements with their landlords or received assistance fund approval after those two weeks, the eviction is much more likely to reach the courts.
Not everyone expects there will be a flood of evictions starting next week. Brett Waller is the policy director for the Washington Multifamily Housing Association, an organization that represents the state's property owner and managers.
Waller said states that have already lifted COVID-related eviction moratoriums did not see an immediate spike. He said rental assistance and an improved economy have meant many families aren't that far behind on their payments.
"Often times the issue is due to a one-time financial hardships, and often it's easy to solve that with a single payment from an aid service," Waller said.
Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Legal Aid works with low-income residents in Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific and Wahkiakum counties through the Eviction Resolution Pilot Program. Executive Director Lori Bashor-Sarancik said that while unpaid rent payments needed to be covered by tenants, there were many payment plans or funding sources available during the initial stages.
"It is so helpful to avoid an eviction filing altogether so this does not become part of a permanent public court record," Bashor-Sarancik said.
If evictions can't be handled by mediation or assistance payments, many tenants will have the right to counsel when the eviction reaches court. Senate Bill 5160 states the court will appoint an attorney to represent indigent tenants who are taken to court during the eviction process. The legal appointment applies to tenants who receive public benefits or earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level.
The Emergency Defense Screening Line for the Northwest Justice Program will work with renters who have been summoned to court for an eviction.
Part of Cowlitz County's preparations for the evictions has been a set of regular meetings between the legal and aid sectors. Representatives from Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Legal Aid, the mediation center in Longview and Lower Columbia CAP have held check-in calls with a court commissioner and a landlord attorney to discuss how the evection assistance work has been going in recent weeks.