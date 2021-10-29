Rental assistance workers gear up as eviction moratorium expires this weekend

Most discussions about evictions in the area initially will pass through the Center for Constructive Resolution & Conversation. The agency, based in Centralia, has offered dispute mediation for decades and opened an office in Longview earlier this year to specialize in the Eviction Resolution Pilot Program created by the state Legislature to help settle rental disputes before an eviction is filed with the court.

Juntunen said the center in Longview already has worked on more than 100 eviction cases since the moratorium bridge was enacted this summer. The majority of those cases were settled through conciliation, the more casual conversations between tenants and landlords that come before the formal mediation meetings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're working with them to see what they can do and the amount they can afford, and then going to the landlord to see what they have to have or if there’s a way to work around it. Getting an agreement is in the best interest for both of them," Juntunen said.

Once the moratorium ends, the timeframe for settling those cases will be tighter. Each 14-day notice to either make rent payment plans or vacate the property will start the clock for residents. If tenants haven't reached agreements with their landlords or received assistance fund approval after those two weeks, the eviction is much more likely to reach the courts.