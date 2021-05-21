Rainier's Riverfront Trail opens to the public, realizes mayor's decade-long dream

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was bank stabilization work to be done, and the trail had to be graded to be ADA accessible.

"Not only is it good to get out and enjoy the river and wildlife, but it's good exercise, too, and I think we could all use some exercise," Cole said at Friday's event.

Local business owner Nina Phillips came out for the ribbon cutting with her dog Raiya and said she was excited to have another option for walks.

"We were walking it before it was paved, and the dogs loved it," she said. "But I'm happy it's paved now."

She said she hopes that the city can extend the trail further and add the bridge, so instead of walking her three dogs in circles in the park or going to Lake Sacajawea in Longview, she can use the trail.

Rainier will break ground on Riverfront Trail next month After four years of planning, Rainier will break ground on the Riverfront Trail in mid-October.

City staff said easement agreements for the second section of the trail are nearly complete, and the city is exploring using solar lights instead of traditional electric lights to cut down costs. Eventually, the trail will stretch from the senior housing area in the city to the boat tie-up at Third Street.

Phillips added that she'd like to see the city add dog waste bag dispensers, because "there will be a lot of dog owners who will love to use this trail."

Cole said he was excited for the whole city to enjoy the trail, and as he called his daughter up to help him cut the ribbon, he reminded the 30 attendees that "everything we do today is for the next generation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.