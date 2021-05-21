Rainier's Riverfront Trail opens to the public, realizes mayor's decade-long dream

RAINIER — Mayor Jerry Cole's ultimate dream of a trail from Dibblee Point to the boat tie-up at Third Street became tangible Friday afternoon as Rainier opened the first section of its Riverfront Trail to the public.
"The theme of today is don't give up on your dreams and visions," Cole said at the ribbon cutting event.
Cole first got the idea to build a trail over a decade ago, and said he and councilmembers used to walk the area frequently, fighting off brambles and "getting really wet."
Now, the first phase of the trail is smoothly paved and the river bank stabilized. City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said eventually, vegetation will be planted and stairs added down to the water, along with lighting. Cole said he'd also like to see a bridge connecting the trail to the park, so people can walk along the river in one seamless path.
Jorgensen said "a lot goes into something like this."
Taking shape
The trail started to take shape in October after four years of planning, and delays for wildfires, the pandemic and the city's A Street project. The first section is about 700 feet long and 8 feet wide, running between the post office and Fox Creek along the Columbia River. It required easements from several local landowners and cost about $93,000 to build.
There was bank stabilization work to be done, and the trail had to be graded to be ADA accessible.
"Not only is it good to get out and enjoy the river and wildlife, but it's good exercise, too, and I think we could all use some exercise," Cole said at Friday's event.
Local business owner Nina Phillips came out for the ribbon cutting with her dog Raiya and said she was excited to have another option for walks.
"We were walking it before it was paved, and the dogs loved it," she said. "But I'm happy it's paved now."
She said she hopes that the city can extend the trail further and add the bridge, so instead of walking her three dogs in circles in the park or going to Lake Sacajawea in Longview, she can use the trail.
City staff said easement agreements for the second section of the trail are nearly complete, and the city is exploring using solar lights instead of traditional electric lights to cut down costs. Eventually, the trail will stretch from the senior housing area in the city to the boat tie-up at Third Street.
Phillips added that she'd like to see the city add dog waste bag dispensers, because "there will be a lot of dog owners who will love to use this trail."
Cole said he was excited for the whole city to enjoy the trail, and as he called his daughter up to help him cut the ribbon, he reminded the 30 attendees that "everything we do today is for the next generation."