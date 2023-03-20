RAINIER — Community members and visitors can see snapshots of history this spring during a downtown event in Rainier.

Hosted by the city in partnerships with several local organizations, the "Walk Through History" will "celebrate the completion of a recent downtown beautification project," City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said in a news release.

The event will start 11 a.m. April 15 on the west side of Riverfront Park on A Street.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Activities include a flag salute from the Rainier chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1909, writings from historical figures like Rainier founder Charles Fox, period games, commemorative coins and exhibits planned by local artists and tradesmen.

The Rainier Junior and Senior High School will also dress in 1850s-era clothes to add to the atmosphere, the news release says.

The Rainier Oregon Historical Museum, the VFW chapter, the Rainier Junior and Senior High School History Club and others helped contribute to the event, the news release says.

Rainier Walk Through History Where: West side of Riverfront Park on A Street in Rainier, Oregon. When: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 What: Exhibits, historical writings and a flag salute

More information about the banners, which include facts about Fred Trow Hardware and Trojan Nuclear Power Plant among other city staples, can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@rainierhistorictour5707.

The historic and cultural banners were approved last September by the Rainier City Council as a way to bolster improvements downtown.

City councilors at the time expressed they wanted the bannered poles to reflect both the present and past of Rainier.

Improving downtown and the local parks has been a focus of the Rainier City Council in recent years, with the council also approving an updated draft master parks plan at its March 6 meeting.

The plan, updated for the first time since the 1990s, details how Rainier residents in a survey said they want more picnic areas and local events like concerts, movie nights and a potential farmers market at Riverfront Park.