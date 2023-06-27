RAINIER — A small Columbia County city is poised to grow over the next few years as new industries crop up nearby, and some say it’s a perfect time to diversify a rural manufacturing-dominated economy.

Many may consider Rainier a “pass-through town,” as City Administrator Scott Jorgensen put it.

“We want it to be a place where people stop and stay because they see an interesting business or nice park,” Jorgensen said.

Mayor Jerry Cole said he wants to breathe new life into the quiet northern Oregon town and lean into tourism. They have plans to build a historical museum near downtown, bring in more multiuse businesses, develop pocket parks throughout town and overall support more unique ventures.

But other work needs to be done: they have to nail down the funds needed for a museum, find available land and design the pocket parks, all with City Council and public approval. Officials also have to find long-term solutions to its ongoing stormwater challenges and flood risks at the high-flowing Fox Creek.

To accomplish that, the city should take advantage of its unique spot in the Northwest, said Paul Vogel, executive director of the Columbia Economic Team.

“It’s got that advantage of the interstate connection and highway right there,” Vogel said. “That’s a big advantage that I don’t think we’ve exploited enough.”

Economy

Columbia County, Oregon has an economic personality similar to the rest of the rural area that surrounds it, with early roots in manufacturing and timber.

In Rainier, the biggest employer for 16 years was the Trojan Power Plant located slightly southeast of the city. It was the only commercial nuclear power plant in Oregon. When it closed, Cole said, Rainier’s population and job growth slowed. Manufacturing jobs make up the majority of employment in Rainier, according to Data USA.

Manufacturing employs 161 people; retail trade has 112 people; health care and social assistance employs 109 people. The highest paying industries are transportation and warehousing with an average salary of $78,077, utilities with average pay of $77,500 and agriculture jobs paying an average $66,923, according to Data USA.

The power plant’s opening and later demolition caused major tax increases for the county’s property owners, according to a 2006 archived report in the Eugene Register-Guard.

Voters today have since become more cautious. Cost inflation climbed 4% between May 2022 and May 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and 70% of voters turned down a tax in May that would have funded a $49.4 million school district bond.

Vogel said he worked with Rainier city officials last year to scope out a potential parcel of land for a hydroponic plant. Then they realized the parcel was too small, as are most of the open industrial-zoned parcels in Rainier, Vogel said.

“It didn’t eventually work out there, but in a way, it was good because we learned so much and how to maybe do it differently in the future,” Vogel said.

Vogel said one way to think of it is by looking at it as different levels of business. A level one business includes one-stop shops — coffeehouses, bars, grocery stores.

Those types of businesses have been popping up lately. An eatery and ice cream shop on B Street called Cherry Bomb Cafe had its grand opening in May. A movement studio called In Harmony on B Street also opened its doors the same month.

A large indoor recreational space is opening along Main Street, headed by a local artist who bought the former space and plans to turn it into a multiuse art studio, Jorgensen said.

On the other end of the spectrum is a “level-five” business, which means big industry plants, like the now-demolished Trojan Power Plant and the current Teevin Brothers logging company in the area. Those industries offer lots of jobs, but Vogel said Rainier faces the challenge of not having a lot of businesses in-between — professional services like law offices, accounting and marketing firms.

“Those are the types of services that make people stay in the community,” Vogel said.

The Columbia Economic Team works to field opportunities, find grants and work with cities in Columbia County to attract industrial developers, Vogel added. The economic team has expressed its approval for a green fuel facility near Clatskanie proposed by NEXT Renewable Fuels, which is expected to bring in up to 3,500 jobs and $45 million in tax revenue for Columbia County.

U.S. Census Bureau data from 2020 shows the county has not grown much since 2010, reporting a 1.9% growth over the decade. The median annual income for residents is $73,909, and 10% of residents live below the federal poverty line.

Most workers have, on average, a 35-minute commute to their jobs. Employment also went down by 3.7% between 2020 and 2021, census data shows.

According to census data, Columbia County residents spread far and wide, with 79 people per square mile as compared to Portland, which has 4,889 per square mile on its own.

How to grow

A housing implementation study commissioned by the city found there could be a need for 100 to 200 more housing options as a result of the employees hired to work on the NEXT facility once that construction begins.

The Rainier City Council expressed doubt at this housing study in April. Cole said the study’s recommendations didn’t work with the layout, general culture and housing options available in the city.

One of the first projects to tackle will come down to fixing the stormwater system in Rainier, Cole said. It’s not the most exciting project, he said, but it’s essential to making sure downtown is protected from flooding and the water doesn’t become toxic.

“The drinking water is perfectly fine and healthy, but we just need to make sure we’re doing what we need to do to comply with (Oregon Department of Environmental Quality),” he said.

Rainier has been fined several times in the last few years for stormwater violations — they had to pay $23,700 for wastewater violations in 2018, $35,000 in 2020 for improper sediment discharge and then fined $7,000 in 2021 for releasing 2,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Columbia River.

Cole said the Oregon DEQ works well with the city, allowing them to keep the thousands of dollars owed as long as they redirect it into fixing the stormwater issues. In its 2021 budget, the city OK’d an agreement with the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership to use 80% of the money they owed DEQ to pay for a bioswale project that would filter runoff before it gets into the waterways.

Another sticking point is the flood risk. Ever since heavy rain in 2015 caused debris to build up in the Fox Creek culvert, forming a sinkhole in a business parking lot, the city has tried to find a long-term solution. They approved that solution recently after conducting a study on how to lower the flood risk.

Ultimately, Rainier could see growth it has not seen in decades, and officials like Cole want to have the services in-town to match.

“We have a lot of areas where we can build,” Cole said. “It’s just something we have to discuss and a lot to consider.”

Rainier by the numbers 1.9% population growth from 2010 to 2020. $73,909 median annual income. 10% of residents live below the federal poverty line. Source: 2020U.S. Census Bureau data.