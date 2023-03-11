RAINIER — The Rainier City Council this week unanimously voted yes on its draft master parks plan in a first step toward reviving the rural river town's outdoor recreation opportunities.

The vote came after a collaborative effort between city staff and community members to figure out exactly what is missing in their town and especially at Riverfront Park. The last parks plan was approved in the 1990s, marking the approval as the first time in more than 20 years the plan has been updated.

Answers from a community survey showed people wanted access to trailheads, more picnic and seating areas, splash pads for children and improved beach access.

Dave Elkin of consulting firm Juncus Studio told the City Council on Monday some of the goals detailed in this master plan were inclusivity, accessibility, maintainability and overall livability.

"The inclusivity (goal) is really looking back to the community members and acknowledging that everybody should participate, and everyone has a say in what the future parks system should look like," Elkin said.

Of the 248 survey respondents, 60% said they frequented the Riverfront Park at least once a week.

Current parks in Rainier span 38.37 acres when including existing and undeveloped parks, according to city documents.

Riverfront takes up 19.21 acres, with the City of Rainier Marina at 1.19 and the East First Street Plaza at 0.04 acres. The Riverfront Trail, a paved trail bordering the Columbia River with connections to the park and the marina, is a little less than a mile. The plan includes an opportunity to expand the Fox Creek Trail and the Nice Creek property.

Community members in the public survey expressed they would enjoy a farmer's market, live music, movie nights, car shows and special holiday events. More trailheads and splash pads were also popular ideas.

Public Works Director Sue Lawrence said the specific details like cost, parking and maintenance will come later.

"When you start scoping out specific projects, (cost) will be part of that scoping process," Lawrence said in Monday's meeting.

Having a detailed parks master plan will help the city get grants, Mayor Jerry Cole said.

"Here it is, it's in our master plan," Cole told the council. "We've got some preliminary designs done. ... It's a really valuable document."