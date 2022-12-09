Rainier gets results of recent audit, on track in 2022-23 budget

RAINIER — A financial audit recently presented to Rainier's City Council showed the city had oversight of day-to-day operations but no clear policy on making passwords in city hall more secure.

The audit comes about six months after Rainier passed its 2022-23 budget in June.

Results mirror an audit from earlier this year, said Auditor Tracy Jones of public accounting firm Pauly, Rogers and Co.

That audit brought up the same concerns about creating a citywide policy for adding special characters for passwords but acknowledged the council continues to have broad oversight over what happens in the city.

"What I have seen other agencies do as well is they'll have a committee put together with some of the council members or some of the board members," Jones said. "And they will meet with individuals of the government entities and go over some of the key points, some of the financials, and they'll document it."

2022-23 budget update

Not much changed in the general fund for the city as compared to the 2021-22 budget, according to the budget documents from earlier this year. The fiscal year began July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

Between all funds, transfers and capital projects, expenses and planned revenue were each budgeted for about $13.8 million.

According to the city, the revenue streams — which mainly come from a combination of city-leased properties and fees the city charges for services like boat launches as well as tower and moorage leases — remain largely the same as compared to the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The largest change came from eliminating the financial officer position in the city administrative department, city documents say.

For revenue, the city expects $3.6 million in its general fund; $1.3 million in the debt service fund; $1.9 million for the sewer fund; $1.3 million for water and $1.2 million for timber.

Other revenue streams were expected to come from special projects as well as capital funds for sewer, water, timber and transportation.

Budget status

As of Sept. 30, the city's year-to-date variance in multiple city funds sits at about 20 to 40%, according to city documents. A year-to-date variance shows how well the agency has stuck to its budget at this point in the fiscal year.

For revenue, the city has brought in $138,111 for its general fund or about 8% of its budgeted revenue. From the general fund it has spent $371,428 or about one-quarter of its adopted budget.

The sewer fund brought in $239,134 and spent $191,022, water has $239,318 with expenses so far at $194,374, and the street fund earned $38,386 and spent $57,277 as of Sept. 30.