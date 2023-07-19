The Lewis and Clark Bridge marks the quickest way to drive from Cowlitz County to Rainier, but this week Kalama resident Rikki Anderson has a faster route — by air.

Employees who usually take the Lewis and Clark Bridge have had to secure creative ways of crossing during the closure that started Sunday night and could last until 8 p.m. Monday.

Anderson, an employee at Rightline Equipment in Rainier, will spend her week commuting via helicopter.

About two or three weeks ago, her employer let them know they had secured rides with two helicopters with a combined capacity of nine passengers and would start picking people up at 5:18 a.m. from the Southwest Washington Regional Airport in Kelso.

If she took the Astoria-Megler Bridge detour, Anderson said it would have taken her four hours to get there and another four hours back. Comparatively, the helicopter ride takes only four minutes, Anderson said.

"I was really apprehensive at first because I have never been in a helicopter," Anderson said in an interview. "But it's been so efficiently run and a great experience."

They have about 160 employees, all of whom are being helicoptered in on the company's dime, she said. Anderson said she has to wake up earlier to make the drive from Kalama to Kelso, but said she almost wishes they could do this more often. The rides will end once the bridge reopens.

If it had been up to him, Rightline Equipment employee Mike Jensen said he would rather take the week off.

"We knew all year they were closing the bridge at some point, so we were hoping to get a vacation," said the Longview resident, who had hoped to take a trip to Las Vegas this week. "I can see their point, though. If they had to pay for a week of paid vacation for everyone, I can see how that might be quite devastating for some companies."

In his daily commute to Rainier, Jensen said he consistently felt nervous driving across the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

"They have to get the bridge fixed the way it should be," Jensen said. "The bridge sways back and forth, and it felt like every time I drove on it, there were more holes, and it got shakier."

Other effects on business

Lindsey Cope, vice president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, said in an email the closure to fix the bridge's joints and a broken floor beam will very likely have effects on regional businesses, but it is too early to tell right now what those might be.

For Outpost 30, a convenience store in Rainier, co-owner Dena Clark said in an interview Tuesday they actually saw more business Monday after the bridge closed. She said she thinks the uptick in business is likely because locals did not have the option of traveling across the bridge — or getting a helicopter ride into Longview.

"We had a great day. ... So I would say it has not hurt us," Clark said.

Many people in Rainier travel to work. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, about one-fourth of Rainier residents work outside Columbia County.

Commutes from out of town are common, according to the census. While 18.6% of employees have a travel time of less than 10 minutes, 16% have a 20-minute commute. For 12.9% of the workforce, it takes about 50 minutes to get to work.

Most people have to get up early, the census suggests. About 19% leave for work between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.; about 12% leave between 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m.