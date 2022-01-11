Rainier City Council member Jenna Weaver steps down

The City of Rainier has opened applications for a City Council vacancy after a member stepped down through email on Monday.

Jenna Weaver notified the city of her resignation shortly before the City Council met Monday night. According to City Administrator Scott Jorgensen, Weaver wrote she could no longer meet the time commitments for serving on the council.

"She was well regarded by council and staff. We are sorry to see her go but we understand," Jorgensen said.

Applications for council position 2 can be submitted to the city through Jan. 28. The position is open for people who have lived in the city limits of Rainier for at least one year.

The City Council will appoint a new member during its Feb. 7 meeting.

Weaver first joined the City Council in 2017, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy for position 2. She was re-elected in 2020 through a write-in campaign. Weaver had not intended to run for office again until no other candidates filed for her seat.

This will be the third time in less than a year the Rainier City Council has appointed a new councilmember. Scott Cooper was appointed to a seat in June, after the death of councilman Rick Sanders. Jeremy Howell was picked for a vacant seat in October after Brenda Tschida stepped down to move out of the state.

