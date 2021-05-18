Rainier Budget Committee approves $12.8 million 'status quo' budget for 2021-2022

RAINIER — The Rainier Budget Committee approved a $12.8 million budget for 2021-22 Monday night, sending it to the City Council for consideration.

The committee also authorized keeping the current tax rate the same moving into next year, at $5.2045 per $1,000 of assessed value. There was no public testimony given.

City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the balanced budget “reflects the stated priority of the elected council of providing quality services to the residents of Rainier in the most cost-effective manner possible.”

“Despite the public health crisis and pandemic of the last year, city revenues are expected to be steady,” he told the committee. “As such, the budget is largely status quo” and nothing has been added or cut.

The budget documents were changed this year to include a list of employee salaries by position and lists of third-party contracts to “provide greater transparency about the city’s operations.”

With the A Street safety and beautification project wrapped up, Jorgensen said the city can start addressing other projects, like a feasibility study for Fox Creek and pedestrian safety improvements for Veterans Way.