Rainier Budget Committee approves $12.8 million 'status quo' budget for 2021-2022

RAINIER — The Rainier Budget Committee approved a $12.8 million budget for 2021-22 Monday night, sending it to the City Council for consideration.
The committee also authorized keeping the current tax rate the same moving into next year, at $5.2045 per $1,000 of assessed value. There was no public testimony given.
City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said the balanced budget “reflects the stated priority of the elected council of providing quality services to the residents of Rainier in the most cost-effective manner possible.”
“Despite the public health crisis and pandemic of the last year, city revenues are expected to be steady,” he told the committee. “As such, the budget is largely status quo” and nothing has been added or cut.
The budget documents were changed this year to include a list of employee salaries by position and lists of third-party contracts to “provide greater transparency about the city’s operations.”
With the A Street safety and beautification project wrapped up, Jorgensen said the city can start addressing other projects, like a feasibility study for Fox Creek and pedestrian safety improvements for Veterans Way.
Those projects are anticipated to receive some state or federal funds, he said, and city staff have applied for grants to fund updates to the city’s water master plan and the third phase of the Riverfront Trail.
City co-budget officer Debra Dudley said some areas of revenue increased in the past year, which was unexpected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The numbers
“Last year we budgeted very conservatively because we didn’t know how COVID was going to affect the city,” she said. “We were pleased to discover there was little to no effect. As a matter of fact, some areas saw increases.”
For example, property tax revenue is projected to be up about $50,000, liquor receipts about $6,000, state revenue-sharing increase about $15,000, and marijuana tax about $5,000.
Boat launching and moorage revenue both are increasing as well, by $7,000 and $5,000 respectively.
However, cigarette receipts are down about $600, city-levied fines are down about $15,000 and planning fees fell about $3,000, according to the budget.
The sewer fund has $1.9 million in expenditures budgeted, the water fund $1.4 million and the street fund $380,000. Most costs in the water and sewer funds are for employee wages.
Out of total $3.6 million general fund expenditures, $1.9 million is reserved for future use. The police budget is then allocated the highest amount at about $960,000, followed by general government at about $390,000.
Public properties are budgeted to cost the city about $190,000 next year, municipal court $61,000 and finance and administrative $56,000.
There is $13,500 set aside for city building maintenance and $7,500 for attorney fees.
The library is slated to get about $69,000. In response to a question from committee member Ethan Pearson about how much use the library has received lately, Jorgensen said as city hall reopened, use has trended up, and the summer reading program will give it even more foot traffic.
City Council member Connie Budge said the library expects about 200 kids to be in its summer reading program, and the computers also get a lot of use.
“It may not look very busy, but there’s a whole lot of good that goes on there,” she said.