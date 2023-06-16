Converting a stretch of railroad from Longview to Ostrander into a trail is still a possibility after the Cowlitz County commissioners decided they no longer want to pursue the project earlier this spring.

The Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments — which took over as lead on the project in 2019 — is exploring options with a variety of local and state agencies, said Bill Fashing, executive director, on Wednesday. That includes the city of Longview, which is interested in developing the trail, as well as using part of the right of way for a waterline, said Ken Hash, public works director.

For about eight years, the county explored the idea of converting an abandoned rail line formerly owned by Weyerhaeuser into a bike and walking trail through a nationwide program. Negotiations with current owner Patriot Rail Company have been extended several times.

The stretch in question begins south of Ocean Beach Highway, west of Fred Meyer, and runs parallel to the road before turning north at the Cowlitz River. The line includes the bridge over the Cowlitz River and trestle through North Kelso and Cowlitz Gardens before ending near Rocky Point.

Discussion of the project was renewed in late March, when the county commissioners raised concerns about a letter to the federal Surface Transportation Board asking for a negotiation extension.

Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl, as well as several members of the public, voiced separate concerns about the potential project, including liability, cost and effects on property owners adjacent to the rail line.

In mid-April Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, met with the county, cities of Longview and Kelso and others to help determine the project’s future. Wilson said Thursday he wanted to facilitate public discussions of the opportunities the rail line presents.

Along with converting the rail to a trail, there are other options that haven’t been discussed as much, such as keeping the rail line for a freight backup, or using it for a tourism attraction like pedal cars or a trolley, Wilson said.

“I was hoping for, regardless of what the community had a vision for, that it be explored,” he said.

Wilson said he heard back from all entities he met with except the city of Longview. Others are not interested in taking the lead on the project because of potential cost, liabilities and lack of a plan, he said. While “rails to trails” sounds “catchy,” it needs to be discussed because it’s incredibly expensive, Wilson added.

“Ultimately, we needed a public conversation because the project could encumber the public,” he said. “My vision is to consider the private property owners’ desires and rights.”

During a county workshop following Wilson’s April meeting, Commissioners Arne Mortensen and Rick Dahl agreed the county doesn’t have an interest in continuing, in part because of language the federal agency requires in the negotiation extension letter. Commissioner Dennis Weber voted against the motion to withdraw the request to extend negotiations.

All three commissioners agreed they wouldn’t stand in the way of other entities interested in pursuing the project and could offer support.

“We were of the same mind that we just can’t encumber this county to that potential liability,” Dahl said during the April 18 meeting. “The potential liability versus any benefit that I can see for the county just isn’t there.”

On May 25, the county received confirmation that its withdrawal was accepted.

The project is still moving forward slowly and the main challenge is finding an agency to take ownership of the donated railroad, said Fashing, the Council of Governments executive director.

Patriot is still interested in abandoning the rail line, Fashing said.

“The opportunity is there for the community to take advantage of that ... and create a rails-to-trails benefit or amenity for the community,” he said.

The rail company is looking to get rid of the full 7-mile stretch, but it’s not clear if the offer is “all or nothing,” Fashing said.

The city of Longview is “extremely interested” in the project, but another agency would need to take ownership for the section outside city limits, said public works director Hash. Along with providing a route for a direct water line, converting it to a trail would be a win, he said.

If the project goes forward, liability would be mitigated and the city would work with property owners along the rail line, Hash said.

The project has been included in the city’s bicycle and pedestrian plan but will likely get it’s own open house later this year, Hash said.

“I think that stretch would be well used, especially by people commuting by bike,” he said. “I think it’s an asset.”