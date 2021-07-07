 Skip to main content
Question over public comment rules lingers over Kelso City Council meeting
Question over public comment rules lingers over Kelso City Council meeting

Kelso City Hall

Kelso City Hall.

 Courtney Talak

A large portion of Tuesday night's Kelso City Council meeting was taken up with questions on the rules surrounding Kelso Council meeting  public comment.

Former councilmember Jim Hill used the time on Tuesday to outline how the city may have mishandled comments he made during the June 15 meeting. Hill said his previous written comment — about how the city should use upcoming American Rescue Act funds — was interrupted by councilwoman Lisa Armstrong and therefore it was not properly entered into the record.

Near the end of the meeting, City Attorney Janean Parker outlined how the city should approach concerns about public comments. Parker said the point of order made by Armstrong, over a concern that Hill might use the time to campaign for the Kelso City Council election later this year, did not end up having any impact on how Hill's comment was recorded.

Parker said there was no requirement that Hill's statement be preserved word-for-word unless a councilmember asks for it to be read into the record.

"Reading into the record happens when and if the council thinks it is appropriate, but it's certainly not a requirement," Parker said.

A specific proposal for the city's use of American Rescue Act funds will be presented to City Council at a future meeting.

During Tuesday's meeting, the Kelso City Council approved a change to the Kelso Library employment contract that creates positions for a youth services librarian and youth services specialist. Kelso Police Officer and Lower Columbia College graduate Andrew Voelke received his oath of office.

