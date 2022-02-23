Public comment opens for county Solid Waste Management Plan

The public comment period has opened for Cowlitz County's updated Solid Waste Management Plan.

The plan is used to set a comprehensive approach for how the county's Department of Public Works will handle all forms of waste. The management plan includes the current state of recycling and waste disposal, goals to implement through 2025 and a 20-year projection of the long-term trends in Cowlitz County.

The waste management plan was last revised in 2012. Changes since then, including the closure of the Tennant Way landfill and new municipal solid waste disposal options, are reflected in the new plan.

A public meeting and overview for the plan will take place virtually at 4 p.m. Feb. 28. Written comments can be submitted to roewes@co.cowlitz.wa.us; mailed to Shawn Roewe, Finance Manager, Cowlitz County Department of Public Works, 1600 13th Ave., S., Kelso, WA 98626; or through a comment form on the county website at bit.ly/3pas6ex until 5 p.m. March 4.

