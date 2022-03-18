Proposed zoning changes would expand detached ADU options in Longview

Longview may soon make it easier for residents to build small accessory homes.

The city's Planning Commission is considering a significant set of amendments to the requirements in place for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

The biggest change on the board will remove the minimum requirements for the size of a lot which can build a detached unit. Getting rid of that minimum would more than double the number of properties that are eligible to build an ADU and expand them into most of Longview's single-family neighborhoods.

"Longview doesn't have a lot of completely unsettled land that it can grow into. That makes the focus on ADUs very important for growth," planning director Adam Trimble said.

The Longview Planning Commission is holding an open house about ADUs on April 6 and will have a public hearing on the proposed changes during the commission meeting later that night.

Former Longview City Councilmember Christine Schott said that she and Mike Wallin had been working to bring up ADU's as an important issue in early 2020, before COVID-19 pushed that to the back burner. Schott has seen the demand for detached units first-hand, both as a realtor and as she was recently looking for a new home for herself and her parents.

"With the ADUs, people could rent out the spaces to people at affordable rates and it also works for families like mine, who have parents that need extra help," Schott said.

What would change for detached units

Accessory dwelling units are a piece of Longview's comprehensive housing and growth plan. Internal and attached ADUs are permitted in any single-family zone in Longview if they can meet building safety requirements.

Detached units, which can be anything from converted garages to entire stand-along homes, are more restricted. Every detached ADU needs to get approval by the city's Appeal Board of Adjustments before it can be built. The units are currently only permitted on lots that are more than 10,000 square feet and have to meet specific minimums

ADUs are not an everyday demand for the city. The board of adjustment considered three detached ADU proposals in the last six months. Anecdotally, however, Trimble said that was an increased interest in the homes from residents who weren't eligible under the current rules.

"I'm now getting weekly inquiries about it," Trimble said. "The most frequent answer I have to give is that they're only permitted in very limited circumstances."

The proposed changes would eliminate the minimal lot size requirement, along with the restrictions on the width and length of the units. Replacing those is a requirement that the new unit is built in a way that protects the privacy of neighbors and whoever lives in the detached space.

The privacy requirement allows for more nuance and interpretation than the current requirements. The two specific details to maintain privacy relate to the landscaping on the property and a limit on the number of stories for the detached unit.

"This is less prescriptive, but it retains some land use controls to further consider the impacts this has on neighboring properties," Trimble said.

The new code also increases the maximum size for detached ADUs. Units would be up to 1,500 square feet or 60% of the main home's size, whichever is smaller.

Homes can only add one ADU unit. The property owner is required to live in either the main home or the ADU, so only one of the buildings could be rented or leased out at a time.

The code amendments do include some modifications to the attached units. The proposed changes include dropping requirement to have a direct connection between the unit and the main home and ending the prohibition on street-facing entrances to the unit.

ADU owner 'all for these projects' in the right spaces

Elaine Eisele approached Trimble and the city planning department in late November about building an ADU for her home in west Longview. The Eiseles have a family member who they wanted to live close by for health reasons, but was still able to be independent.

Eisele had weekly meetings with Trimble as she went through the approval and a two-hour meeting with someone from the stormwater division to fill out the water paperwork. After getting approval from the Board of Adjustments in December, her construction permit was approved in less than a week. just waiting for gutters to be installed and the driveway to be paved before the unit is complete.

"I had heard lots of horror stories that the city can take a long time for approvals, but it was quite the opposite in my specific case," Eisele said.

In terms of making detached ADUs an option throughout town, Eisele was mixed on the idea. She said that she understood the many reasons families might want to build a unit and provide an affordable living space for their relative, but she was concerned that blanket approval could lead to overcrowding in smaller lots.

"Based on the available land, I’m all for these projects if the space can accommodate it appropriately," Eisele said.

