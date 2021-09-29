Proposed congressional maps shift the northern border of District 3

The map proposed by Joe Fain, the other GOP appointee, would be the starkest difference. Pacific County, Skamania County and the western part of Lewis County all would be moved out of District 3. Larger chunks of both Pierce and Thurston counties would be added into the district, with the northern ends reaching all the way to Rocky Ridge and the Nisqually Indian Community.

None of the proposed maps would severely affect the current Congressional candidates. Incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and her two most prominent Republican challengers, Joe Kent and Heidi St. John, have residences in Clark County and should remain in the district regardless of the final map.

PlanScore, a national nonpartisan project that analyzes redistricting maps, evaluated the proposed maps late Tuesday. Republicans would be heavily favored in districts 3, 4 and 5 in all scenarios. Statewide, PlanScore indicated Democrats would be favored in between five and seven congressional races depending on the map.

The redistricting commission will hold two statewide public hearings over the next weeks to hear citizen feedback to these maps and the legislative maps unveiled last week. People can also draw and submit their own legislative and congressional maps through the state redistricting website.

The commission will vote on the final statewide maps by mid-November. If three of the five commissioners agree on a map, it will advance to the Legislature. A two-thirds majority in each chamber is needed for any amendments to the commission's proposed boundaries.

