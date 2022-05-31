Private company receives state grant to bring high-speed internet to parts of Bunker Hill

A plan to install high-speed internet for the first time in parts of the Bunker Hill area moved forward Tuesday.

The Cowlitz County commissioners approved a 10-year nonexclusive franchise agreement with Charter Communications allowing the company to lay fiber optic cable in the county right-of-way on parts of Germany Creek Road, Fall Creek Road, Sherman Road, Bunker Hill Road, Bunker Hill Place and Stella Road.

In early March, the county approved a similar agreement with the Port of Woodland, allowing it to lay fiber optic cable in county right-of-way along Lewis River Road.

Internet access

Much of the rural area west of Longview does not have high-speed internet connections through systems like fiber optics, said Patrick Harbison, county utilities manager. Charter, a private company, received a state grant to provide service to the Bunker Hill area, he said.

Germany Creek Road resident Louise Brown said during the Tuesday meeting she and her husband haven’t had access to high-speed internet for years. Brown said she and many neighbors have expensive satellite internet that is poor quality.

“I’m really looking forward to having fiber internet services available,” she said. “I think we need to go farther out ... the whole west side of the county has nothing.”

Brown said some residents who live closer to Ocean Beach Highway can get Century Link service but it doesn’t extend far into the area.

The majority of people in Cowlitz County have internet access, but cannot always connect to what the Federal Communications Commission defines as “high-speed broadband.”

According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, roughly 67% of Cowlitz County respondents on a 2020 broadband survey said their download connection speed was just at the FCC’s broadband threshold or below. The state reports 8.6% of Cowlitz County residents who responded to the survey do not have internet access at all.

While it’s unclear when the service in Bunker Hill will be available, Charter wants to begin installation this summer, Harbison said. Under the agreement, Charter will pay the county 5% of its gross revenue collected from customers using the new fiber on county land, he said. The company is also required to dedicate three channels to public, educational and government access programming, according to the agreement.

