Primary preview for Kelso City Council seat 4

One of the most competitive races on the Aug. 3 ballot for Cowlitz County is for position 4 on the Kelso City Council.
Incumbent councilman Richard McCaine is running against former council member Jim Hill and newcomer Rowan Kelsall for the seat. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the primary will face off in the November general election.
The Daily News spoke with all three about their reasons for running and their goals for Kelso.
Richard McCaine
After six months of work on the Kelso City Council, incumbent Richard McCaine is taking part in his first election campaign.
McCaine was appointed to his position on the Kelso City Council in January after David Futcher stepped down from the seat. The 71-year-old moved to Kelso in 2006, where his wife grew up, after he retired at the end of a 30-year career with the U.S. Navy.
“I have an increased desire to do what I can to help the people of this city that I’ve come to love and care for,” McCaine said.
McCaine said he considered himself a moderator on City Council who helped to create compromises. He cited his role in the conversation about housing limits on sex offenders and felons in Kelso, where he encouraged a moratorium on developments while the city created a full-time ordinance.
“It allows for us to take the time on an issue that I really think is needed and make sure that it’s done properly,” McCaine said.
He added that given the nonpartisan role that City Council members serve, it was especially important that people be willing to accept ideas for all sources that could help the community.
McCaine’s major campaign issue for re-election is boosting the city’s economic recovery from COVID-19. He suggested that Kelso use some federal CARES Act funding to establish a small grant program for local businesses to make one-time improvements and projects.
When it came to other upcoming projects, McCaine said the city needed to make sure the goals of Washington’s state departments did not override what was best for Kelso.
“We won’t get our interests at the top of the list. The best we can do is make sure the state does more than just acknowledge us, but actually works with us,” McCaine said.
Jim Hill
Jim Hill’s reasons for running for Kelso City Council are straightforward. Hill has lived in Kelso for nearly 50 years, served a term on City Council from 2015 to 2019, and has been heavily involved in a range of local civic organizations.
Hill said that the primary goal for local council members should be the local issues in Kelso. He said the “nasty letters” that some unnamed council members sent to state representatives and senators did nothing but undermine the city’s efforts to take on essential projects.“The key to any endeavor Kelso undertakes is the money coming from the state or federal level. We don’t have the tax base here to really resolve our problems without that,” Hill said.
He cited the effort to overhaul and repair the city’s municipal water system as a change that would rely on those external funds.
Another of Hill’s major interests was in creating a stronger city culture. Hill has been heavily involved with the Kelso Library, Kelso Babe Ruth Baseball and two neighborhood associations within the city and wanted to encourage similar voluntary or city-funded activities. He argued that programs for arts education or mentorships with Kelso’s children would be an easy first step for the council to take.
“The City Council can do all that with very little public money, they just need to be willing to organize it,” Hill said.
If he does get elected to position 4, Hill would serve on the council alongside Keenan Harvey, who defeated him during his re-election campaign in 2019. Hill said there may still be disagreements between him and Harvey that carry over from that race but that he expected a civil relationship.
“Absolutely it’s going to be difficult, but we’re allowed to have different opinions and if he has a good idea then he’ll get my support. Period,” Hill said.
Rowan Kelsall
Though he is easily the youngest of the three candidates, Rowan Kelsall described himself as an “old-school political soul.”
Kelsall moved from Georgia to Washington in 2013, spent two years serving for the Peace Corps in Africa, and began living in Kelso in 2020. He works on wetlands assessment for the Washington Department of Ecology.Kelsall said he decided to run for City Council because his personal values involved trying to do as much good as possible for those around him.
“I can’t walk down the street and turn a blind eye to people who need help,” Kelsall said. “In this day and age, if you have a platform, it’s like you have a sword you can wield. And you can do good or do bad with it.”
In terms of political experience, Kelsall interned as a Senate aide during the legislative sessions in 2017 and 2021, including work directly with the Commission on African American Affairs. Kelsall declined to name the senators he worked for in case it came off as a political endorsement.
One of the major issues Kelsall is campaigning on is improving the economy for local workers. Kelsall said that to meet the changes in the job market, Kelso’s city leaders needed to improve resident’s quality of life and encourage measures that would create long-term career paths in the city.
“If you feel like there is room to progress and grow and enjoy things outside of work, you will feel more compelled to stay there and work your way up the ladder,” Kelsall said.
Working with the homeless population of Kelso was another aspect of Kelsall’s campaign. Kelsall said that while meals and short-term aid were helpful, he would like the city council to do more to provide those residents a permanent pathway off the streets.
“Being in public office has a level of accountability. It holds you to act on your core values,” Kelsall said.