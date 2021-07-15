Primary preview for Kelso City Council seat 4

“It allows for us to take the time on an issue that I really think is needed and make sure that it’s done properly,” McCaine said.

He added that given the nonpartisan role that City Council members serve, it was especially important that people be willing to accept ideas for all sources that could help the community.

McCaine’s major campaign issue for re-election is boosting the city’s economic recovery from COVID-19. He suggested that Kelso use some federal CARES Act funding to establish a small grant program for local businesses to make one-time improvements and projects.

When it came to other upcoming projects, McCaine said the city needed to make sure the goals of Washington’s state departments did not override what was best for Kelso.

“We won’t get our interests at the top of the list. The best we can do is make sure the state does more than just acknowledge us, but actually works with us,” McCaine said.

Jim Hill

Jim Hill’s reasons for running for Kelso City Council are straightforward. Hill has lived in Kelso for nearly 50 years, served a term on City Council from 2015 to 2019, and has been heavily involved in a range of local civic organizations.