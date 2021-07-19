Primary preview for Kelso City Council seat 1

A too-late withdrawal from one Kelso City Council race leaves the primary election with two candidates running to provide stable, essential local government services.
Incumbent Jeff McAllister is running against Brian Wood and Curtis Hart for council position 1. Hart announced last week that he had missed the withdrawal deadline for the election but was no longer interested in serving on the Kelso City Council.
The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Aug. 3 primary will face off in the November general election.
The Daily News spoke with McAllister and Wood about their policies and platforms for the city of Kelso.
Jeffrey McAllisterJeffrey McAllister said that his first term on the Kelso City Council made him want to stay involved in helping the city.
McAllister has lived in Kelso since 2013 and in southwest Washington for around 20 years. McAllister said that he’d been interested in local government for years but the overnight security shifts he worked made it challenging to hold office. McAllister served as a member of the Kelso Planning Commission before being elected to City Council in 2017.
McAllister said the biggest and most essential needs for Kelso, from homelessness to clean water, would be perennial concerns for council.
“A lot of these issues are long term goals and things that aren’t going to have snappy, one-shot solutions. We are moving in the right direction on them but it’s not going to happen tomorrow,” McAllister said.
McAllister said that public safety was his top priority. That means supporting the Kelso Police Department and emergency services, but McAllister said that also included everything from the city water system to road maintenance.
The housing market in Kelso was a concern of McAllister’s during his first campaign and remains a key issue. McAllister had floated the idea of a tiny housing community in Kelso when he ran for office in 2017 and said he would still be interested in seeing that project come through the city.
“Right now, Cowlitz County is not a very good market to buy a house in,” McAllister said. “I never thought I would see a day where it costs $1,500 a month for a two bedroom apartment in Kelso.”Before his election McAllister had served on the Kelso Planning Commission and the city library board.
Brian Wood
Brian Wood considers himself a straightforward, even slightly dull candidate. He argues that is a selling point for him joining City Council.
“The basics of city government are boring,” Wood said. “They’re the things you don’t want to think about but that make cities livable and desirable.”
Wood has lived in Kelso since 2000 with his wife and three kids after moving from Federal Way. He has worked at multiple departments with Nippon Dynawave Packaging while living in Washington and is now the company’s director of support services.
Wood said he entered the race to give back to the community and use his capabilities to improve Kelso. He said he was interested in helping manage the basic essentials of local government service: roads, infrastructure, emergency services and local utilities.
Wood said that he was a good listener and knew how to ask questions that would give the council helpful information. He said that his experience coordinating projects and working with government agencies for Nippon would also be a benefit.
“I know how to get good constructive results from a wide variety of people. Part of city government is harnessing and directing the resources of other government agencies,” Wood said.
There were few specific changes that Wood wanted to enact for Kelso, saying that he wanted to do his part to continue the good things already in place.
In terms of local involvement, Wood has previously served as president of the Kelso Soccer Club and the Cowlitz County Soccer Referees.