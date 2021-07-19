Primary preview for Kelso City Council seat 1

“A lot of these issues are long term goals and things that aren’t going to have snappy, one-shot solutions. We are moving in the right direction on them but it’s not going to happen tomorrow,” McAllister said.

McAllister said that public safety was his top priority. That means supporting the Kelso Police Department and emergency services, but McAllister said that also included everything from the city water system to road maintenance.

The housing market in Kelso was a concern of McAllister’s during his first campaign and remains a key issue. McAllister had floated the idea of a tiny housing community in Kelso when he ran for office in 2017 and said he would still be interested in seeing that project come through the city.

“Right now, Cowlitz County is not a very good market to buy a house in,” McAllister said. “I never thought I would see a day where it costs $1,500 a month for a two bedroom apartment in Kelso.”Before his election McAllister had served on the Kelso Planning Commission and the city library board.

Brian Wood

Brian Wood considers himself a straightforward, even slightly dull candidate. He argues that is a selling point for him joining City Council.