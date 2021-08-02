 Skip to main content
Primary election ballots due Tuesday evening
Primary election ballots due Tuesday evening

Processing ballots

Elections Leads Hayley Johnson, left, and Regina Beer process August primary ballots Wednesday at the Cowlitz County Elections Office in Kelso.

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County voters have until 8 p.m., today, to turn in Primary Election ballots.

Residents can register or update their addresses in person at the Elections Office until 8 as well.

Voters can drop off their completed ballots in a county drop box, in the mail or at the elections office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Room 107, Kelso. A ballot must be put in a drop box or received in person before 8 p.m. today or postmarked by today. Ballots have pre-paid postage and can be dropped in the mail without a stamp.

The primary narrows races with three or more candidates to two challengers who proceed to the general election in November. For positions representing a specific district, only voters living in that area can cast a primary election vote.

Most seats up this year have two or fewer candidates, and ballots will vary depending on location.

Ballot drop boxes are located in:

Longview

  • : Civic Circle, across from Broadway, near the Longview Post Office boxes and on Broadway, east of the Longview Post Office boxes.

Kelso

  • : 207 N. Fourth Ave., in the County Administration Building north entrance parking lot or on Bridge Market Lane, between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen Street Bridge.

Kalama

  • : North First Street, beside the Kalama Post Office boxes. Pull into the one-way in the Post Office parking lot.

Castle Rock

  • : 137 Cowlitz Street W., on the sidewalk in front of the Castle Rock Library.

Woodland

  • : 36 Davidson Ave., in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street, near the city’s utility payment drop box.

Ryderwood: 208 Morse St., just to the side of the Ryderwood Library.

