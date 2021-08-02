Primary election ballots due Tuesday evening

Cowlitz County voters have until 8 p.m., today, to turn in Primary Election ballots.
Residents can register or update their addresses in person at the Elections Office until 8 as well.
Voters can drop off their completed ballots in a county drop box, in the mail or at the elections office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Room 107, Kelso. A ballot must be put in a drop box or received in person before 8 p.m. today or postmarked by today. Ballots have pre-paid postage and can be dropped in the mail without a stamp.
The primary narrows races with three or more candidates to two challengers who proceed to the general election in November. For positions representing a specific district, only voters living in that area can cast a primary election vote.
Most seats up this year have two or fewer candidates, and ballots will vary depending on location.
Ballot drop boxes are located in:
Longview
- : Civic Circle, across from Broadway, near the Longview Post Office boxes and on Broadway, east of the Longview Post Office boxes.
Kelso
- : 207 N. Fourth Ave., in the County Administration Building north entrance parking lot or on Bridge Market Lane, between LJ’s Furness Drug Co. and the Allen Street Bridge.
Kalama
- : North First Street, beside the Kalama Post Office boxes. Pull into the one-way in the Post Office parking lot.
Castle Rock
- : 137 Cowlitz Street W., on the sidewalk in front of the Castle Rock Library.
Woodland
- : 36 Davidson Ave., in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street, near the city’s utility payment drop box.
Ryderwood: 208 Morse St., just to the side of the Ryderwood Library.