Primary election ballots due Tuesday evening

Cowlitz County voters have until 8 p.m., today, to turn in Primary Election ballots.

Residents can register or update their addresses in person at the Elections Office until 8 as well.

Voters can drop off their completed ballots in a county drop box, in the mail or at the elections office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Room 107, Kelso. A ballot must be put in a drop box or received in person before 8 p.m. today or postmarked by today. Ballots have pre-paid postage and can be dropped in the mail without a stamp.

The primary narrows races with three or more candidates to two challengers who proceed to the general election in November. For positions representing a specific district, only voters living in that area can cast a primary election vote.

Most seats up this year have two or fewer candidates, and ballots will vary depending on location.

Ballot drop boxes are located in:

Longview

: Civic Circle, across from Broadway, near the Longview Post Office boxes and on Broadway, east of the Longview Post Office boxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso