Postal union complaint alleges Longview worker removed over mask debate

A unionized Longview post office worker claims they were unjustly removed from duty in March during a dispute with management over the mask mandate.

The Portland Local chapter of the American Postal Workers Union filed the charge with the National Labor Relations Board on March 21. The complaint alleged the removal violated the union contract’s rules for discipline and changes in terms and conditions of employment. The complaint also claimed coercive action was used against the employee.

Regional USPS spokesman Ernie Swanson told The Daily News Tuesday that the case had since been rescinded, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the case remained listed as open on the National Labor Board’s website.

The APWU Portland Local referred questions about the case to the Longview Post Office spokesman, who did not reach out for comment.

‘Interpretation of the mask mandate’

Case documents provided to The Daily News by the National Labor Relations Board redacted the names and other identifiers of the employee and manager involved.

The filed charge claims the unnamed manager “disagreed with (the worker’s) interpretation of the mask mandate.” The report claims that the worker was put on emergency placement “before finishing our conversation.”

The case records do not specify the worker’s view of the mask mandate. The complaint was filed shortly after Washington’s state indoor mask mandate ended on March 12.

The employee’s union contract with the Postal Service allows some emergency placement. The contract allows employees to be immediately moved off-duty for intoxication, theft, “failure to observe safety rules and regulations,” and actions that would be “injurious to self or others.”

If the employee is fired or kept off duty for more than 30 days, the union may file a separate grievance about the decision.

In April, the National Labor Board chose to defer action until the issue went through that grievance process. “It is likely the issue will be resolved through the grievance/ arbitration procedure,” regional director Ronald Hooks said in the deferral letter.

