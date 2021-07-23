Port of Woodland files suit against change to city utility policy

The Port of Woodland is seeking a court injunction against the city of Woodland to stop a new billing policy that charges the port directly for its tenants’ utilities.
An ordinance passed by the Woodland City Council in April bills landlords and building owners directly for the city utilities used by their tenants. Property owners can enter into their own contracts with tenants in order to collect utility payments, but Woodland has stated they will not be party to any contracts with tenants.
Attorneys for the port filed the injunction request June 23 in Cowlitz County District Court. The port argued that paying for their tenant’s utilities would count as an illegal loan or extension of credit under Washington state law. The port also questioned whether the ordinance, as written, even applies to the industrial properties based out of the port, who would now be affected by a different tenant’s unpaid bills.
“Unless the Port pays all city water charges for water service provided to the Port’s leasehold properties, the city may cut off all water service to all Port tenant-occupied properties,” the port representatives wrote in its initial filing.
Woodland responded that the ordinance is both legally supported and necessary in order for the city to collect on outstanding utility payments throughout town. The city said in legal filings that contracts between tenants and landowners, as well as the businesses’ initial security deposit, would allow for stable utility payments for the port.
The first court hearing with Judge Gary Bashor is set for Aug. 18. Officials from the port and city of Woodland declined to speak on the record about the litigation. Woodland city officials also declined to comment about the ordinance’s effects on residential landlords and renters.
Ordinance 1469
The new ordinance in Woodland was drafted in April in reaction to a failed bill in the state legislature. House Bill 1421 would have permanently prohibited cities from collecting unpaid utility fees from anyone other than the tenant listed on the account. Cities would have been unable to place liens on residential locations for renter’s unpaid utilities.
While the bill did not make it far in the House, Woodland decided to work around the issue in case it was eventually passed. On April 19 City Council passed Ordinance 1469, which directly charges property owners for all renting residents or businesses that use the same meter.Unpaid utilities had been a growing issue in Woodland during the eviction moratorium and economic upheaval in 2020. Public Works Director Tracy Coleman said in an affidavit to the injunction case that Woodland had more than $187,000 in outstanding utility bills from May alone.
“This is potentially catastrophic for the city and its utilities. We need a reliable flow of payment to meet both the demands of utility maintenance and our own scheduled payments for our utilities infrastructure,” Coleman stated.
Under the new system, the city can send water and other bills to tenants but the primary responsibility for the account is on the property owner. The ordinance said that the city was “not party to any agreement between a tenant and owner” regarding payments and would not be involved in disputes over tenants who refused to pay for utilities.
“While the name of the account holder may be the tenant, the actual contractual relationship exists between the city and the premises where the services are connected,” the city argued.
The ordinance also allows the city to continue to shut off water if there are outstanding payments, even if a new tenant has replaced the delinquent one. If a tenant does not pay their utility, the city suggested that the port consider covering the cost with their security deposit and terminating the lease.The Port’s arguments for injunction
The port’s injunction complaint said they had not heard of the change in the utility policy until bills were sent out on April 22. City utility bills notified residents that all utility billing would be transferred to the property owners beginning in May.
One of the port’s clients, Flashco, later attempted to pay their May utility bill but were told by the city that their account had been closed. An affidavit by Flashco controller Marielle Blais said they were told by city employees that their water would be shut off if Flashco or the Port of Woodland did not provide payment.
The port argued that the city’s proposal to use tenant’s security deposits to cover unmade utility payments breaks their existing contracts with tenants. If the port made a utility payment with the expectation of later reimbursement from the tenant, port executives worried the arrangement would count as illegal loans or extensions of credit from the public entity.
“[A] payment from the Port for tenant utility services would come from money belonging to the Port (and thus to the public), and would constitute a loan or credit,” the port said in one filing.
The language of the ordinance was also a sticking point. Woodland’s ordinance says the billing change is chargeable against “residences, duplexes, multiple units, trailers, apartments, motels and commercial buildings.” Port attorneys argued in court that because the city ordinance did not explicitly include industrial properties, the ordinance should not apply to them.
The Port will not pay the utility bills that have already been issued until the injunction is decided in court. An attorney on the injunction case said Woodland has agreed to not take action to collect on port tenants’ bills during that same time.