Port of Woodland files suit against change to city utility policy

Under the new system, the city can send water and other bills to tenants but the primary responsibility for the account is on the property owner. The ordinance said that the city was “not party to any agreement between a tenant and owner” regarding payments and would not be involved in disputes over tenants who refused to pay for utilities.

“While the name of the account holder may be the tenant, the actual contractual relationship exists between the city and the premises where the services are connected,” the city argued.

The ordinance also allows the city to continue to shut off water if there are outstanding payments, even if a new tenant has replaced the delinquent one. If a tenant does not pay their utility, the city suggested that the port consider covering the cost with their security deposit and terminating the lease.The Port’s arguments for injunction

The port’s injunction complaint said they had not heard of the change in the utility policy until bills were sent out on April 22. City utility bills notified residents that all utility billing would be transferred to the property owners beginning in May.