Port of Longview set record last year with $14.6 million in income

Last year was a record-breaking one for the Port of Longview's finances.

During the port commission meeting Wednesday morning, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Jennifer Brown gave the commissioners the numbers for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the year as a whole.

The port's net operations income for 2021 was $14.6 million, easily setting a new income record. The previous income record of $10.1 million, which the port saw in 2014, was almost equaled by the first nine months of last year.

"What stands before us is not a good report. It's an absolutely fantastic report. It has all the indicators of the positive, responsible management that we do," port Commissioner Jeff Wilson said.

The port set new marks for several other financial areas as well, according to Brown's presentation. The port saw an annual revenue of $52.3 million in 2021 and an annual operating expense of $37.7 million, both of which were record highs. Net operations income is the difference between the port's revenue and expenses.

The main reason for the revenue surge was an unexpected increase in volume as the shipping supply chain affected the West Coast. The difficulty in finding shipping containers meant more goods were shipped as breakbulk or individual large units. As a port specializing in bulk and breakbulk cargo, the Port of Longview was able to move materials that normally would have been kept in containers.

“The Port’s cargo handling flexibility continues to be among our greatest strengths,” Port of Longview Chief Executive Officer Dan Stahl said in a statement Wednesday.

The port handled 9.1 million metric tons of cargo last year, a 7% increase over the projected volume the port would handle. For a few commodities, the difference was more dramatic. The port had triple the projected tonnage of foreign steel imports and more than 10 times the expected tons of wind energy imports.

Christian Clay, the port's director of business development, updated the commissioners on the current state of the market. Clay said the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have unpredictable market impacts that could affect the port's demand.

As an example, Clay highlighted the impacts for one of the port's major tenants: grain. Russia and Ukraine are major global exporters of wheat and corn. Between the war's impact on farmers in Ukraine and the sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and other counties, the demand for grain shipping out of the U.S. could change dramatically over the next weeks and months.

"We don't what what could happen [with sanctions] until it happens and we see what the market reaction is," Clay said.

The port's budget forecast for 2022 expects net income and revenue will head back down to previous levels. A first-quarter look at the port finances will be available in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.