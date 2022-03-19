Port of Longview rail expansion receives $2.5 million in federal funding

The Port of Longview has received an additional $2.5 million in federal funding for its rail expansion project.

The money for the Industrial Rail Corridor Expansion comes from the federal omnibus spending bill signed by President Biden on Tuesday.

Sen. Maria Cantwell helped shepherd the money for the port project into place as congressionally directed spending. Cantwell toured the Port of Longview in August to discuss the importance of the project for the area.

"Solving our supply chain challenges demands new infrastructure to move freight efficiently. That’s why the Port of Longview's rail expansion project will deliver new on-dock rail capacity," Cantwell stated in a press release earlier this week.

The rail corridor expansion adds two new rail tracks and extends the two current tracks going through the port. The project will provide significant increase to the port's train capacity, which could help attract new tenants and more business.

The total cost for the expansion is estimated to be around $85 million and would be concluded in 2027. The Port of Longview received $16.5 million in November from a federal infrastructure grant.

Port communications director Dale Lewis said $10 million of the port's money already has been spent on the project. Lewis said the port plans to keep pushing for additional funds from the state Legislature and members of Congress to support the project.

"We can apply to (Sen. Patty) Murray or (Rep. Jaime) Herrera Beutler for more Congressionally directed money later, and we will be," Lewis said.

Congressionally directed spending is the new version of earmarking, where members of Congress can choose the specific projects in their district that will see federal benefits. The earmarking process has been absent from Congress since the late 2000s before it returned this year in a modified form.

The port expansion was the largest of three projects in Longview to receive funding through the federal omnibus bill. The bill also directed $292,000 to the Longview Police Department to hire mental health staff for its crisis intervention team and $200,000 to conduct a feasibility study to expand or improve Longview's turning basin on the Columbia River.

A count of projects by Cantwell's office shows that $14 million was provided to Southwest Washington by the omnibus spending bill. In total, Washington received $51.7 million for 40 projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.