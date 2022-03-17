Police updates dominate Kelso City Council meeting

The Kelso City Council meeting Tuesday night was dominated by discussions about the Kelso Police Department.

Police Chief Darr Kirk presented the department's annual report to the City Council near the beginning of the meeting. Kirk ran through some data highlights of the police actions from last year and showed videos about the benefits of the K9 team and police drones.

Numerically, the biggest change from previous years was the number of warrants. The warrants issued by Kelso police jumped from 695 in 2020 to 1,240 last year. Kirk said the rise was because warrants for the same people were entered multiple times, as jails were unable to continually hold them.

The largest declines in the data were from traffic stops and infractions which Kirk said was because officers were too busy with other calls and issues to respond to the lower-priority vehicle issues. Kirk said the department was budgeted to support 28 officers, but had between 22 and 24 employees for the majority of the year.

Kelso's number of criminal offenses for both traffic and non-traffic crimes declined in 2021. Both types of offenses had jumped higher in 2020 but last year's numbers ended up slightly lower than they had been in 2019.

While answering questions from councilmembers, Kirk said the department would like to start a cadet program later this year. The cadet program brings in young adults between the ages of 16 and 21 to spend time with the police department. Cadets gain some policing experience before they officially enter the workforce and the department helps to support their education.

Kirk said that the Longview Police Department's cadet program had helped with their local recruitment for future officers.

"It creates some loyalty to our agency, where we might be able to cover some of these positions that are going to go in the next five years," Kirk said.

Many members of the council were excited about the potential of the cadet program. Lisa Alexander said her granddaughter would be interested in becoming a cadet in Kelso if the program started in the near future.

Longtime sergeant retires

The first order of business for Tuesday's council meeting was the retirement ceremony for Sergeant Kirk Wiper. Wiper had been with the Kelso Police Department since 1986. He was the officer that Chief Kirk rode along with when he visited Kelso while enrolled in the training academy.

Wiper thanked the council for the work they and their predecessors had done to support the department's work and internal culture over the years.

"It started long before I was hired, but it's been enhanced and approved and carried on," Wiper said.

In addition to training Kelso officers in how to handle their weapons, Wiper worked as the lead firearm instructor for the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission for several years.

The city council unanimously approved an ordinance amending the body camera policy for the Kelso Police Department. The amendments included a 2% pay increase for the police chief and captain, related to the extra work needed to implement the cameras, and a uniform allowance for the chief and captain that is equal to the other officers.

In other business, the council declared a 2000 Ford pickup truck as surplus property and supported councilman Brian Wood's plan to serve as the local city representative on the Lower Columbia Fish Recovery Board.

