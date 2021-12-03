Police impacts top issue for Longview heading into legislative session

Longview is hoping local legislators will help to address policing concerns and transportation funding when the legislative session starts in January.

City officials met with five of the six elected representatives for Cowlitz County during a special City Council workshop Thursday night. The Longview City Council and other city employees met with Senators John Braun and Jeff Wilson, along with Representatives Joel McEntire, Jim Walsh and Peter Abbarno.

The top issue on the city's agenda was addressing the police use-of-force laws passed by the Legislature at the start of the year. Changes made in measures like House Bill 1310 mean police officers have to meet higher standards in order to use force or pursue suspects from a scene, as well as limits the caliber size for certain equipment.

Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said the laws, which took effect over the summer, had a lot of unintended consequences that made his officers and the public less safe.

"We can't go based on what we think the legislators' intent was when this passed. We have to enforce what is clearly written," Huhta said.

Other police funding issues were in the discussion for the upcoming session as well. Huhta said the department hopes the Legislature will push for a long-term funding plan for police body cameras and de-escalation training.

When it came to city projects, the immediate priority was Columbia Heights Road. Councilwoman Christine Schott said the road had a bad reputation since before her family moved there in the 1970s and the condition has only gotten worse in recent years.

City manager Kurt Sacha asked the legislators to help the city secure funding in order to install lights, sidewalks and a drainage system along the road. Sacha estimated the full improvements for the two mile stretch of the road would cost around $5 million.

Braun, the current Senate Republican leader, said he plans to push to redirect the motor vehicle sales tax and the overall budget surplus into a major transportation investment for projects like Columbia Heights Road. Braun hopes a plan put out recently by Rep. Andrew Barkis will gain support from state Democrats.

"It comes down to whether to spend it on something that does long-term, community and public good like transportation, or spend it on more broad services," Braun said.

Further down the list, the city asked for a renewal of the Rural County Sales Tax program. Two potential small capital budget requests were thrown out as possibilities to receive funding: repairing the roof of the Longview Senior Recreation Center and installing bathrooms at Vandercook Park.

The Industrial Way/Oregon Way project, which had been a perennial topic in previous sessions, likely will take a backseat this year. Sacha and Wilson said rising cost estimates for the road and rail realignment mean the city will look to reconsider the current plans before attempting to get more state funding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.