Plans to replace a Kelso-area bridge and Camelot septic system move forward

Pacific Avenue North half-bridge replacement

A map of where the replacement Pacific Avenue North half-bridge will be located. 

 Cowlitz County, Contributed

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved updated plans to replace a bridge near Kelso and a septic system near Camelot.

Commissioners OK'd an agreement to increase the amount of federal money received for replacing the Pacific Avenue North half-bridge to cover a jump in costs. 

In March, the commissioners approved the $2.8 million contract with Quigg Bros, Inc. to replace the 1918 bridge. Funding for the project includes about $500,000 in local tax dollars, with the remaining 80% from federal bridge money, County Engineer Susan Eugenis previously said.  

The county applied to the Washington State Department of Transportation for additional funding after project costs increased, Commissioner Dennis Weber said Tuesday. 

The agreement increases the federal share by $631,310, for a total of $2.83 million. The county's share also increased by $116,560, bringing the total to $554,065. 

Eugenis said the contractor is about halfway through the project, which is on track to be completed in November. The old bridge has been removed and crews installed piles for the new structure, she said. 

Septic system

In other business, the commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Windsor Engineers for a maximum of $79,700 to design a large on-site septic system to replace the current system serving the Camelot area south of Castle Rock. The total project cost is about $800,000 and will be partially paid for by the county's American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief money, Eugenis said. 

The septic system serves about 51 residences and no longer meets code requirements, Eugenis said. The new system will be designed so new residents can connect to it and the water system at the same time, she said. Construction will begin next summer. 

