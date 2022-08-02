Plans to replace a Kelso-area bridge and Camelot septic system move forward

Other approvals

Historical society lease

Commissioners extended the lease with the Cowlitz County Historical Society for the museum building for another 25-year term, from June 25, 2027 to June 2052.

The society requested the lease extension early because a grant requires it to have control of the building for 13 years beyond the project completion, said Joseph Govednik, museum director.

Morgue intercom system

Commissioners approved a $75,400 change order with Woodburn Construction to include additional work on the county's new morgue. Will Tastad, with facilities maintenance, said a majority of the cost was to install an intercom system.

The project is within the 5% to 6% ideal range of change orders in relation to the total project cost of about $4.19 million, Tastad said.