Plan to increase bike, pedestrian trails in Longview OK'd Thursday

Longview has established an official plan to make the city safer and more navigable for people walking and biking through town.

The Longview City Council gave the final vote of support Thursday night for the city's bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

The master plan will roll out city projects to add extensive bike lanes and pedestrian trails throughout town, put in roughly 12 miles of sidewalk to fix gaps for pedestrians and expand the number of bicycle parking spaces. The plan includes a rough timeline of 10 years to make the improvements.

"It ought to be looked at every time we talk about another project," Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash told the council earlier this month.

The master plan sets the path to enforce the Complete Streets initiative the city approved in 2019. The national Complete Streets program is a commitment from cites and counties to create streets that are designed for use by motorists, public transit, bicycles and pedestrians, despite their age or ability.

About 150 cities have adopted Complete Streets ordinances throughout the state, including Castle Rock in 2017, according to the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.

The Longview City Council voted 5-1 to enact the plan Thursday with Mike Wallin voting against it.

Wallin opposed new requirements the plan adds to the land use code for bicycle parking at new developments. He said he was concerned bike lanes and paths would compete for attention from state grants and the city budget.

"We already can already barely maintain our sidewalks, we can obviously not maintain our streets, and this adds more additional costs," Wallin said.

The plan has been in the works by the city's Complete Streets advisory committee for more than a year. Longview held an open house for the plan this spring, where it received comments from 44 residents and three state agencies.

The majority of the comments during the city council's public hearing on the master plan June 9 supported the approach. Many of the committee members who helped create the master plan and several other frequent bike riders spoke in favor of the plan.

"I don't have the money to drive. I love to ride my bike all around Longview," Longview resident Cody Wells said during the workshop. "To have a bike path means I'm safe. I can ride my bike. Other people will say 'maybe we should ride our bikes.'"

Public comments were more mixed leading into the council vote Thursday, with several people worried funding for street repairs and maintenance would be diverted into bike lanes.

Hash said the city's Transportation Benefit District will remain devoted to road repairs and the city will try to combine road improvements and bike lane expansions into grant-funded projects. The Transportation Improvement Board provided Longview $400,000 in March for projects that fit the Complete Streets model.

"As long as the legislators are funding the TIB, that will work a lot like a revolving fund. We spend it and then we can apply two years later to get more," Hash said.

Hash cited Washington Way as a key example of the approach outlined by the master plan as bike lanes are being added to the road. Upcoming projects on Beech Street and multiple other roads have already received funding for road and bike work.

