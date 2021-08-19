Partisan lines being drawn as Longview City Council races take off

The local political parties are beginning to make their voices heard as the city council campaigns in Longview and Kelso shift into high gear.
Endorsements from current and former elected officials have trickled into races over the last few weeks. Precinct Committee Officers from the Cowlitz County Republican Central Committee will make their endorsements for local candidates Tuesday. The Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee will make their endorsements in September.
Party leaders and candidates say the role of endorsements in local races can be tricky. Political parties have more resources, volunteers and total reach than the majority of candidates who are running in local elections. On the other hand, candidates are trying to avoid bringing explicit political divides into races that are officially nonpartisan.
“We need to keep our local races about the issues and who’s most involved in the community, who has the track record of working,” Longview City Council candidate Spencer Boudreau said.
Cowlitz County GOP Chair Christy Tseu said the Republican committee has grown more invested in local races over the past few elections. She said these races were a good proving ground for grassroots campaigns and issues that the party cared about.
When the precinct officers make their endorsements next week, Tseu said she encourages them to not make decisions based solely on the candidate’s voting history or political affiliation.
“These are supposed to be nonpartisan races. If this was a party-versus-party race it would be different, but it’s not,” Tseu said.
On the Democrats’ side, party chair Summer O’Neill said it made sense for the parties to have some involvement in the council races. For candidates who were interested in getting endorsements from the political parties, the endorsement provided access to everything from lawn sign funding to voter databases.
Angela Wean has already attended events held by both political parties in the county in her campaign to defeat incumbent council member Chet Makinster. Wean said she was struck by the concerns both parties shared about homeless residents, the local economy and bringing new ideas to Longview.
“The lens is not different when you’re going in, connecting to those groups and asking questions. The people look the same and the issues are the same,” Wean said.
O’Neill was optimistic that this year’s elections would have fewer hot-button issues on the city level. While questions around the approach to homelessness and the coronavirus remained divisive, O’Neill felt things had become less intense than last year.
“I do not have the same sense of vitriol that we had seen for a while. I’m not seeing that from party members or candidates,” O’Neill said.
Dividing lines in Boudreau-Lee race
This year’s most contentious race likely will be between Boudreau and Tom Lee for position 7 in Longview. At age 21, Boudreau already has run a previous campaign for the city council and has been involved in civic projects since high school. Lee is an attorney who grew up in Longview and returned home after practicing law in Seattle.
The race has garnered the clearest splits between local political figures. Boudreau received an endorsement and a $100 contribution from District 19’s Republican Rep. Joel McEntire. Lee received an endorsement from Brian Blake, the Democrat who McEntire unseated in 2018, and a $100 campaign contribution from former state Sen. Dean Takko.
Last Friday, the Cowlitz County Republican Party shared a Facebook post from Boudreau’s campaign promoting an upcoming door-knocking effort.
“Please join us this Saturday... to canvas for the true Conservative candidate in Longview,” the Republican Party wrote in its repost.
Boudreau said the party’s boosting of his post likely was because he had the most active Facebook campaign of any candidate for the Longview City Council, and that service was likely available for other candidates if they were interested. Boudreau added that the party splits and endorsements should not be the main factor for voters.
“While everybody may have a personal political affiliation, it’s your job once elected to make the best decision for the rate payers and taxpayers you represent,” Boudreau said.
Lee shared the view that most decisions made by council members should not have a political aspect to them. He pointed to the bipartisan support and endorsements his campaign has received as a sign of that open-minded approach.
“If your candidacy is defined by partisanship, you are limiting your ability to be an effective voice for the community,” Lee said.
The Longview City Council races are the only local elections where campaign contributions are logged by the Public Disclosure Commission. Candidates for school board races and the city council positions in Kelso and Kalama filed for mini-reporting, where campaign finance reports are not required below a certain threshold of contributions.