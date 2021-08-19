Partisan lines being drawn as Longview City Council races take off

“These are supposed to be nonpartisan races. If this was a party-versus-party race it would be different, but it’s not,” Tseu said.

On the Democrats’ side, party chair Summer O’Neill said it made sense for the parties to have some involvement in the council races. For candidates who were interested in getting endorsements from the political parties, the endorsement provided access to everything from lawn sign funding to voter databases.

Angela Wean has already attended events held by both political parties in the county in her campaign to defeat incumbent council member Chet Makinster. Wean said she was struck by the concerns both parties shared about homeless residents, the local economy and bringing new ideas to Longview.

“The lens is not different when you’re going in, connecting to those groups and asking questions. The people look the same and the issues are the same,” Wean said.

O’Neill was optimistic that this year’s elections would have fewer hot-button issues on the city level. While questions around the approach to homelessness and the coronavirus remained divisive, O’Neill felt things had become less intense than last year.