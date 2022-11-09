Pacific Avenue North half-bridge work paused to coordinate with railroad

Work to replace the Pacific Avenue North half-bridge north of Kelso is currently suspended because of "coordination issues" with the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Company, according to Cowlitz County Public Works.

The contractor, Quigg Bros., is scheduled to be back onsite and resume work on Jan. 3, with estimated completion in March, according to the county.

Residents can contact Public Works at 360-577-3030, visit www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works Facebook page for up-to-date information.

In March, the county commissioners approved a $2.8 million contract with Quigg Bros. to replace the 1918 bridge. To cover rising costs, the board in August approved an agreement to increase the federal money received for the project and an increase to the county's share. The total federal share is $2.83 million and the county will pay about $554,065.