After nearly a year-long closure, the Pacific Avenue North half-bridge reopened Wednesday to all traffic, the Cowlitz County Public Works Department announced.

Drivers in the Rocky Point area north of Kelso are asked to use caution, as construction crews remain on site finishing the project, according to the department.

The county received about $2.83 million in federal bridge money to replace the 1918 structure and paid about $554,065 in local funding.

Work was delayed because of "coordination issues" with the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Company late last year, according to Public Works.

Residents can call the Public Works Department at 360-577-3030 to get up-to-date information, or visit the department's Facebook page or website at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks.