RAINIER — Police identified the man killed in Tuesday's two-vehicle crash that caused the hours-long closure of U.S. Highway 30, nearly 6 miles east of Rainier.

Jason Ray Bennett, 34, of Clatskanie, died at the scene, after veering into an oncoming lane, Oregon State Police released Thursday.

Bennett was driving east on U.S. 30 in a brown Honda CR-V when police report he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Gregory Alan Woodall, Jr., 50, of Deer Island, who was heading west.

Authorities say it is unclear why Bennett crossed into oncoming traffic.

The collision occurred before 5:16 a.m., near milepost 41.

Bennett died at the scene, and Oregon State Police said Woodall was uninjured from the crash.

The crash caused a 4.5-hour closure for on-scene investigation and the Oregon State Police say they were assisted by Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.