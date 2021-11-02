Opposite county results for Woodland measures to appoint city manager, increase sales tax for road funds

WOODLAND — Initial General Election results Tuesday show voters in Clark and Cowlitz counties had opposite choices in two city measures.

A measure to alter Woodland's form of government is failing in Cowlitz County and winning in Clark, while a sales tax to fund road projects is leading in Cowlitz County, and coming up short in Clark.

Initial vote counts from around 8:30 p.m. show 58% of Cowlitz County voters turned down the measure to have a hired city administrator lead Woodland as opposed to its current elected mayor, while 60% approved the measure in Clark. Counts also show about 52% of Cowlitz County voters opted to increase the sales tax to pay for city street projects, while about 57% voted against the measure in Clark.

The Cowlitz County Elections Office reports 6,000 more county ballots are set to be counted, and the Clark County Elections Office has about 25,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Form of government

Current Woodland Mayor Will Finn supported the measure to downgrade his position as the city's chief administrator officer to a ceremonial role, according to the Cowlitz County Voters' Pamphlet. He said the current form of government gives too much power to an elected official to lead a city with a multi-million dollar budget despite qualifications.