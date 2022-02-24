 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open house for Longview's bicycle master plan set for March 10

Longview bike rack

Two bicycles are parked at a rack along Commerce Avenue in November 2021. 

 Brennen Kauffman

The city of Longview has set March 10 as the date for an open house about the city's proposed Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.

The open house will be held in the training room at Longview City Hall, 1525 Broadway Avenue, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Longview's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan outlines a series of planned changes to the city's transportation network to make it easier and safer to navigate the city without using cars. The plan proposes that an additional 36 miles of bike lanes and 13 miles of walking trails be added over the next 10 years. It would also recommend road improvements and community outreach to promote the expanded biking options.

Online public comment on the plan has been open through the city website since the beginning of February and will close on March 1. Once public comment closes, the plan would be up for final approval by the Longview City Council.

