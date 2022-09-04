Ongoing safety problems has Cowlitz County considering these changes

Following a rise in employee complaints, safety concerns and property crime — which remain after adding a part-time guard this summer — Cowlitz County commissioners are planning to expand security at the Kelso buildings.

In June, the commissioners added a part-time security guard to patrol the Administration, annex and museum buildings for 13 weeks to see if it was an effective deterrent. By mid-August, staff reported some improvement but also identified a need to expand hours and make other changes.

Problems with people loitering inside and outside the building at 207 Fourth Ave. N. trace back to at least in 2015 and likely was related to the Love Overwhelming homeless shelter next door, according to TDN archives.

While problems come and go, incidents leaving staff fearing for their safety or damaging county property have been increasing over the last few months, according to county staff and elected officials.

A concerning trend

From February through mid-August, 14 reports were filed with county risk management regarding about 10 separate incidents, and other problems were conveyed via email. Official reports include incidents of people yelling at staff, chasing or following staff, loitering in the bathrooms and possibly using drugs in the courtyard.

In that same time period, Kelso police responded to 56 calls for service at the Administration Building, according to department records. Those calls resulted in five reports and two arrests.

One of those arrests occurred on Aug. 1. A man entered the Elections Office and told an employee he wanted to register to vote, and after a few minutes, the employee noticed the man was masturbating behind a clipboard, she told commissioners during an Aug. 15 workshop.

She she kicked him out, and her manager called the police. The man was arrested and trespassed from the building but returned within the next week, she said. The incident happened when the security guard wasn’t on duty, according to security reports.

“This should be a space that is safe for the people of our country to go about the business they have without fearing they’ll be accosted or harassed,” the employee, whose identity TDN is shielding because of the nature of the alleged crime, said. “The continued implementation of solid security in this building not only protects employees but protects any citizen that enters here.”

Through the years, Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said she’s seen “hills and valleys” of activity, but it is definitely escalating recently.

The extent of the problem depends on each person’s perspective and individual experiences, Fundingsland said. For example, female employees and those who work in offices that are more accessible and see more foot traffic have a different view than others, she said.

The second floor, where the Elections Office and other public-facing departments are located, houses the only restrooms that don’t require a key code. Typically once or twice a week staff or members of the public encounter people lingering in the second floor restrooms, Fundingsland said.

Adding security guards has helped, but such additions as better lighting and extended security hours are needed, Fundingsland said.

“I wish there was a perfect answer,” she said. “It’s an overlapping, complex issue.”

‘We can’t ignore it’

The commissioners began discussing adding security guards and other safety upgrades early this year, after Nicole Tideman, county risk manager at the time, reported an uptick in complaints during a late February staff meeting.

About a month later, Tideman gave a more in-depth review of the safety concerns and proposed adding security guards and other changes.

In June, the county approved an addendum to its existing contract with Phoenix Protective Corps, adding a security guard at the Kelso buildings through Aug. 30 to patrol the buildings and parking lots, sweeping the buildings at the start and end of each shift. The county had contracted with the security agency since xx to provide services at the Hall of Justice, juvenile justice building and the jail.

Guards arrive before staff, and often ask homeless people sleeping outside the building and in the courtyard to leave, according to security incident reports. During business hours, guards move along people loitering inside the buildings, according to the reports.

In mid-August, Victoria Blosl, risk and safety manager, reported feedback from departments on the part-time security guards to the commissioners. All the responses indicated a desire to continue with the extra security. Most noted some improvements as well as ongoing concerns of a gap during the middle of the day and some difficulty reaching guards. Blosl said Phoenix agreed to provide an on-site phone to improve communication.

One common request was for better lighting in the parking lots, which the commissioners agreed to look into.

The day before the part-time contract was set to expire, the commissioners extended it for a month while a yearlong contract with expanded hours is drawn up.

Commissioner John Jabusch said Wednesday the full-time contract has yet to be voted on but will include security 12-hours a day, five days a week.

“I hate to spend the money, but we have to ensure the safety of our employees,” he said. “There have been multiple incidents, and we can’t ignore it.”

The board is also considering adding security cameras to help with property crimes, such as vandalism, stolen catalytic converters and siphoned gas, Jabusch said.