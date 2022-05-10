Officials review allowing card rooms, drive-thrus and long-term food trucks in downtown Longview

Longview officials are reviewing whether downtown businesses can have long-term food truck locations, card rooms and drive-thru windows.

Longview's Planning Commission is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 1525 Broadway St., to finalize recommended changes. The meeting also will be streamed online.

The Planning Commission could make a decision Wednesday night, and the City Council could discuss the proposed changes as soon as its May 26 meeting.

Proposed changes

The proposed changes target the downtown Commerce district, which covers the majority of storefronts on 12th, Commerce and 14th avenues between Florida Street and Vandercook Way. On Commerce Avenue, that would be from about Freddy's Just for the Halibut to J Squared Barrel House.

The changes propose restaurants without indoor seating could open walk-up windows, instead of requiring special approval first. The change would also allow existing businesses to open drive-through windows and food trucks to park in long-term locations.

The changes propose gambling rooms and parlors can open downtown, if they are not on Commerce Avenue and go through a special use hearing first.

The proposed changes prevents building congregate care, such as assisted living homes.

Other changes push non-retail uses from Commerce Avenue onto other streets. Businesses including mixed-use housing developments, membership clubs like the Elks Lodge, religious assemblies and community centers would face 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue instead of Commerce Avenue.

Longview Planning Manager Adam Trimble said the Planning Commission wanted to keep those businesses in the general downtown area while making sure Commerce Avenue businesses had more consistent uses and hours.

How to comment Deadline: 6 p.m. Thursday. Mail: Adam Trimble, Planning Manager, City of Longview, P.O. Box 128, 1525 Broadway St., Longview, WA 98632. Email: adam.trimble@ci.longview.wa.us. Watch the 7 p.m. meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86788038944, Telephone: US: 1-253-215-8782, webinar ID: 867 8803 8944.

"They are not consistently open like a restaurant might be, or a bar, or a retail shop," Trimble said. "The clientele can often come in large groups and leave in large groups."

The zoning changes were made in response to the moratorium the Longview City Council established in January, which put a six-month pause on most new businesses from opening in the downtown Commerce district while the city tried to limit the not-for-profit uses allowed in the area.

Trimble said his office has received calls from people interested in opening card rooms in downtown Longview since the moratorium began.

"The Commission kind of ended up with a positive approach of removing barriers to allow more for-profit uses to be allowed in the zone," he said.

