Officials look to finalize Industrial Way and Oregon Way design by end of 2022

The final design to reconstruct the Industrial Way and Oregon Way intersection in Longview could be set by the end of November.

That's the timeline Washington State Department of Transportation gave to project collaborators, including local business and political leaders, Wednesday during a meeting in Longview.

The transportation department is aiming to finalize the intersection's design within the next six months with collaborators' approval, including attendees of Wednesday's meeting. All three elected representatives for District 19 joined, as well as aides for Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and large contingencies from the three paper mills at the Weyerhaeuser complex and local government.

Over a series of group meetings, the department hopes to land on an agreed design with enough time to set a final cost estimate and make a final funding request to the state Legislature during the 2023 session. The project received $85 million from the state Legislature in 2015.

A second meeting is scheduled for May 31 with additional stakeholders from the railroad industry. Future meetings will be organized based on those conversations.

"We hope to lock arms, have an open dialogue and come up with a concept everyone can feel good about long term," project engineer Devin Reck said.

Rail needs

For roughly seven years, officials have proposed raising the Industrial and Oregon ways intersection over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines to prevent passing trains from slowing vehicle traffic near where the roads meet by the exits for the Port of Longview and Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Wednesday's initial workshop follows individual meetings that transportation department staff held with stakeholders over the last several months. Project engineer Reck said the larger meeting would hopefully get everyone on the same page and update the assumptions that shaped the initial plans for the intersection.

Officials want to raise the railroad because the intersection’s traffic is expected to increase. The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates "by 2040, congestion during the afternoon rush hour would be four times worse than today's conditions."

The biggest priorities for stakeholders at the meeting were how to preserve easy access into the mill complex, offer broader business support to that section of Longview, and limit impacts during construction.

“It’s not so much about anticipating and predicting every negative impact, but how responsive can we be if there’s an issue to correct,” said Mark Karavalos, vice president of distribution for NORPAC.

Business leaders voiced concern about delaying delivery trucks, even for 15 minutes, during construction. Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha expressed similar concerns about emergency access to southern parts of the city.

Groups at the meeting had varying expectations about how much rail traffic would go through the intersection in the near future, especially when it came to unit trains, which can stretch long distances carrying cargo to a single destination.

"If you lose your rail, you start the pathway to end your industrial supply," Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson said.

Other questions

Transportation department staff began revising the 2018 plan for the intersection last year to simplify the design, which would counter the rising construction costs and limit the number of major structures that need to be built.

The revised designs caused a backlash from the paper mills over access gates to the mill complex that would be moved or eliminated. A letter on behalf of the three paper mills pushing for gate access was sent to WSDOT in February by three state senators, three state representatives, the Cowlitz County commissioners and Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis.

"The IWOW Project is intended to reduce current and future congestion and allow for future growth. These admirable intentions must not come at the cost of current access and economic vitality," the letter states.

Carley Francis, southwest regional administrator for WSDOT, told stakeholders Wednesday that she understood their worries about the plans. Francis said the initial design had not included enough specifics about the mill complex gates and other developments south of the new intersection.

“It was the lack of detail which drove some of those concerns, which is fair, but now we have the opportunity to build some of those pieces in,” Francis said.

