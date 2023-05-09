Officials are aiming to make it easier for drivers to go through a narrow south Kelso residential intersection and semitrucks to turn onto a busy road off Industrial Way.

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved five new no-parking or no-overnight-parking zones to address the traffic problems.

Two no-parking zones will extend from the intersection of Rosewood Street and Sixth Avenue South, located in an "island" of unincorporated county in south Kelso, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman requested the change because the roads are narrow, and two vehicles can't get through the intersection at the same time if other vehicles park too close to the intersection, Eugenis said.

The Port of Longview requested three restricted zones on International Way to give more space for truck traffic along the narrow road, Eugenis said.

An 850-foot no-parking zone around Panel Way will give semitrucks more room to turn on and off the private road, Eugenis said.

The first no-overnight-parking zone runs just south of the railroad tracks near The Dog Zone to where the no-parking zone starts around Panel Way and the second picks up where the zone ends and runs to the next railroad crossing.

Semitrucks parking along International Way or sometimes using the busy road as a transfer location causes a lot of traffic problems, said Bill Burton, Port of Longview director of facilities and engineering. Businesses should not be negatively affected by the change, as most have their own parking facilities for trucks, he said.

The zones become effective once Public Works puts up no-parking signs in the next two weeks, Eugenis said.

Parking changes not approved

The sheriff also requested two no-overnight-parking areas — one north of Castle Rock on Steelhead Drive and the other on Fiest Road near Harry Gardner Park east of Toutle — because of people staying for extended periods of time.

The commissioners held off on approving those zones after citizen comments regarding recreational use of the areas.

One man who did not give his name told the commissioners he regularly walks in the area of Steelhead Drive, which runs along the North Fork of the Toutle River just off Old Pacific Highway North and near the Toutle River Bridge. He said the road is used by fishermen, hikers, dog walkers and people "a little down and out" camping for a few nights.

Commissioner Rick Dahl said he doesn't want to penalize the whole group of people who like to use the area for walking or fishing because of a minority breaking the rules.

The commissioners asked staff to get more information about the reason for the no overnight parking zone request to reconsider at a later date.