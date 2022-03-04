No local mask mandates on table for Cowlitz County after next week

Officials around Cowlitz County are on the same page about one thing: there are no plans for a local mask mandate once the statewide requirement ends next weekend.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday the mask mandate in Washington officially expires after March 11. The end date for the mandate has moved earlier twice in the last few weeks and now lines up with the end of the requirements in Oregon and California.

Local city governments and the Cowlitz County commissioners have avoided setting their own mandates outside of the state requirement for the two years COVID-19 has affected the state. In interviews this week, officials confirmed they would make the same call going forward.

"I don't see us restricting past or above what the governor wants for the state," Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton said.

Hamilton on Tuesday told the City Council he is waiting for guidance from the Washington City Insurance Authority before the city makes an official statement about the future of masks. The insurance authority provides risk management bulletins to member cities on new policies and legal actions that could affect their liability.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the city will fully support any staff or members of the public who choose to continue wearing masks in city buildings. Free masks likely will be provided to visitors at City Hall for the near future. A local extension of the mandate, however, seemed unlikely or impossible to Sacha.

"I couldn't imagine going that way, with all the strong feelings that there's been throughout about this," Sacha said. "There are people who think it should have been lifted a year ago and people who think it was the right thing to do all along."

Masks still will be required at some locations once the overall indoor mandate ends: health-care offices, long-term care centers, correctional facilities and public transit such as RiverCities buses. Individual businesses may choose to keep their own mandates in place as well.

Kalama City Administrator Adam Smee said Wednesday there has been no indication the City Council is interested in a local mandate. "I'm not expecting any special Kalama rules on masking," Smee said.

Up in Castle Rock, Mayor Paul Helenberg said Friday he expects the City Council will follow "whatever the governor's guidance is" on mask requirements going forward and that the council has not discussed any additional mandates.

The newest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lines up with the local direction. The updated guidance from the CDC recommends people living in counties with a high level of COVID-19 spread in their community continue wearing masks indoors.

As of Thursday, the CDC map listed Cowlitz County at the low risk level for the virus, along with 18 other counties in Washington.

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber said the three commissioners met this week with county deputy health officer Dr. Steve Krager who confirmed the local numbers showed a sharp decline in COVID cases. Weber said the end of the mandate may lead to the rollback of other COVID precautionary measures, namely the Plexiglas windows that were added to many of the public-facing offices in the county building.

"I imagine people will be taking those barriers down, but it depends. If people are health compromised, they are absolutely entitled to their protections and should continue to wear masks," Weber said.

