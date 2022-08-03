NEW: Thurman, Gibbs likely on general election ballots for Cowlitz County sheriff

Incumbent Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman is leading the votes in the race to keep his position, and fellow law enforcement agent Rob Gibbs is trailing.

The two will likely face each other in the November Election, while the third candidate, Ronald Lundine will not. The next vote results are set to be released at 6 p.m. Thursday and 4,700 votes are left to be counted.

As of around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, results showed Thurman with about 59% of the votes, Gibbs with 24% and Lundine with about 16%.

As of about 4 p.m. Wednesday, results showed Thurman with about 60% of the votes or 9,983 votes; Gibbs with about 25% or 4,106 votes; and Lundine with about 15% or 2,417 votes.

Thurman, 58, of the Kelso area is a first-term sheriff elected in 2018 when he won against former sheriff Mark Nelson. He said Wednesday he is gearing up for the general election.

“I appreciate the support of the public and the work we’ve been doing for the last 3 1/2 years,” he said.

Gibbs, 42, of Kalama is a U.S. Army veteran and a Woodland patrol sergeant who previously served on the Kelso School Board after running unopposed for the seat.

Gibbs said via email to The Daily News Wednesday that he knew the election would be “an incredibly difficult mission” and “being in the top two was always the goal.” He said his “team will remain strong and keep the faith” going into the general election.

“Going forward I am still committed to the mission of working to get the jail under the authority of the Sheriff’s Office, in addition to advocating for the rights of our citizens,” he said in the email.

Lundine, 72, of Toutle is currently charged in Cowlitz County Superior Court for felony assault and drug charges, after he hit his neighbor in the head with a pistol, according to police records. Lundine’s case has not been resolved.