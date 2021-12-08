New members make up majority of the Longview City Council

The addition of Spencer Boudreau and Angie Wean to the Longview City Council will extend the trend of new faces shaping the city’s decisions.

Five of the seven members of the City Council will be in their first term in office when the new council begins meeting in 2022. Mayor MaryAlice Wallis just completed her first term in office. Only Mike Wallin, who was first elected to the council in 2011, remains from the version of the council that existed back in 2016.

“I think Spencer and Angie have great vision, they have skills to get action on things they’d like to see done. I saw the same enthusiasm with our other new councilors,” Wallis said.

The change caused by November’s election is less dramatic than the 2019 election. That set of races included Mayor Don Jensen losing his re-election bid after 20 years on the council and created the first female majority in the City Council’s history. Wean expands that majority further after winning her campaign against Chet Makinster.

The newly elected councilmembers and the more established officials all are cautious about reading too much into this year’s results. Ruth Kendall, who was part of the group elected in 2019, said this year’s election cycle is much harder to interpret.

“We had an opening with (Steve Moon) stepping down so for that seat, whoever got elected, it was going to be someone new. I wouldn’t generalize too much,” Kendall said.

Wean, a Microsoft supervisor who moved back to Longview in the last few years, said she’s already dealing with the learning curve of City Council functions and by-laws. She said being new to the council does not lessen her ability to improve Longview.

Two of the recently elected councilwomen, Kendall and Hillary Strobel, helped craft a city plan to spend $8 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Wallis was elected mayor two years into her stint on the council.

“That shows you don’t have to be there a long time to have a positive impact,” Wean said.

Boudreau expects a smooth transition to representing residents on the City Council. The 21-year-old has been head of the Parks and Recreation Board since 2018 and has been a reliable presence at council meetings for years. Boudreau said he is “hopeful and excited” about what he can do once in office.

Big decisions coming about infrastructure, business

One of the early issues the City Council will face in 2022 is narrowing down the possible infrastructure improvements.

Longview’s ARPA funds can be used to overhaul the water system, extend utility lines to attract developers and cover the cost of cleaning the Alabama Street homeless campsite. Several councilmembers said it is unusual to have that kind of funding available to take on multiple outstanding projects.

Even more money could end up flowing into the city over the next year. Boudreau said between the federal infrastructure package and the possibility of a similar funding plan coming from the state Legislature, there could be even more expensive or long-delayed projects that could come to fruition.

“The infrastructure bill could be an opportunity to perform all these major repairs and investments, without putting the cost on our local taxpayers,” Boudreau said.

Economic development and housing will remain major issues for Longview next year as well. Wean said she is keenly interested in how mixed-use developments in downtown Longview can keep driving business and travel in that corridor.

Wean said she is excited about the work already being done by Ann Rivers, the city’s new community development director, to draw new industries to the city.

“It feels, from where I sat, that we’ve been waiting for people to come to us to create new jobs and industry to Longview. We need to be thoughtful and active about what we want in our city,” Wean said.

The meeting where Wean and Boudreau are sworn in will also see a decision about the mayor of Longview. Wallis said she is interested in remaining mayor for another two-year term.

