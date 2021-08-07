New Longview subdivision heading into final phases of approval

Longview's first new subdivision in years is close to getting full approval for its final phases of construction.
The city planning commission voted Wednesday for Phases 4 and 5 of the Mount Solo development be sent to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. The two phases will create 76 lots for single family residences in the space between Altrusa Park and the Heron Pointe neighborhood, in addition to dozens of homes currently slated for the area through the first three phases of the development.
The Mount Solo subdivision being built by Vancouver's Hinton Development Corporation will bring a total of 160 new homes to Longview. City planning manager Adam Trimble said the neighborhood will be the first new subdivision built in Longview in more than a decade.
Plans to build out the Mount Solo development have been in place since 1998, when the neighborhood was first approved by Longview. Little of the plan ended up getting set in place between then and the housing market crisis in 2007, which delayed the project even further.
Hinton Development's project manager Joe Melo said the company picked the project back up around 2018 as demand grew. More than 70% of Longview's housing stock was built before 1980 and newer homes are quickly snatched off the market. Melo said they also were seeing more families move north from Clark County to Cowlitz County to find more affordable homes.
"It's been a little bit of a learning experience with Longview because we hadn't worked with them for quite a while, but the staff has been great," Melo said.
Hinton received new permits and applications from state agencies and Longview. Phase 1 of the neighborhood, with 14 homes along the intended entrance street, is in the process of completing home construction.
Altrusa Park is a remnant of the initial effort to create the neighborhood. The park was dedicated to the city as part of a requirement for suburb developers to offer dedicated park land in exchange for their construction. Longview's planning department said the green space provided by that park will count as the green space requirement for the current construction.
Hinton Development and its subcontractors are building the lots and the infrastructure for the neighborhood. The actual homes will be built by Lennar, one of the largest home construction companies in the United States.
"To get a national builder's attention means there is a need for this housing, and there has to be momentum already at work," Melo said.
Melo estimated that the piping, roads and lots currently being built for phases 2 and 3 of the development will be completed by November. If the final two phases are approved by the Longview City Council quickly, work on those will begin in the spring of 2022.