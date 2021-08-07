New Longview subdivision heading into final phases of approval

Longview's first new subdivision in years is close to getting full approval for its final phases of construction.

The city planning commission voted Wednesday for Phases 4 and 5 of the Mount Solo development be sent to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. The two phases will create 76 lots for single family residences in the space between Altrusa Park and the Heron Pointe neighborhood, in addition to dozens of homes currently slated for the area through the first three phases of the development.

The Mount Solo subdivision being built by Vancouver's Hinton Development Corporation will bring a total of 160 new homes to Longview. City planning manager Adam Trimble said the neighborhood will be the first new subdivision built in Longview in more than a decade.

Plans to build out the Mount Solo development have been in place since 1998, when the neighborhood was first approved by Longview. Little of the plan ended up getting set in place between then and the housing market crisis in 2007, which delayed the project even further.