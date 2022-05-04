New Longview Library director Jacob Cole says job meets his long-term goal

Jacob Cole will be moving from Alaska to serve as the next director of the Longview Public Library.

Longview officials Tuesday announced Cole's selection as the new library director beginning June 1. Cole has been working as the assistant director of the Anchorage Public Library since 2019 and served as Anchorage’s interim library director for three months in 2021 while the city went through its own hiring process.

Cole helped other librarians go through training and goal-setting exercises when he was working in Florida. When he was participating in the exercises with them, he always set the same long-term goal: become a library director in the Pacific Northwest. Cole has family in the Portland area and said he was inspired by a mentor to become a hands-on leader for a library.

“I love trying to figure out how to go from a concept or an idea and make it a reality. I’ve always liked the whole idea of being the person who is able to do all that,” Cole said.

A native Floridian, Cole holds a master's degree in library and information science from the University of South Florida. Cole said he started his career working at two local library systems in Florida where he gained experience as a children’s librarian, a reference librarian and a technology specialist.

“Given his long-standing career in library services, Jacob brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the library,” city manager Kurt Sacha said in the statement announcing the hiring of Cole.

Cole replaces Chris Skaugset, who stepped down in January after 19 years as library director.

Cole visited the Longview Public Library twice this spring, once as a detour from a national library conference held in Portland and once to be interviewed for the director's position. Cole said he was impressed by the beauty of the library building, which celebrated its 96th anniversary last week, and Longview in general.

One of the immediate things Cole wants to do is bring the library up to full staffing and return to pre-pandemic business hours. After that, Cole said he plans to talk to people around town to see what they want the library to focus on.

“You get to facilitate a community’s vision of what they want the library service to be like. You do so by building relationships with people, talking to them and putting it all together to create something everyone can be proud of,” Cole said.

