RAINIER — Preparing for a possible stream of workers moving to northern Columbia County, the Rainier City Council and nearby towns are reevaluating the area's housing situation and how they may handle new residents.

The City Council on Monday read an analysis of Rainier's housing market, which showed ways the city could develop new residential areas for both temporary and permanent dwellers. The plan was developed with the help of Portland-based consultation firm Cascadia Partners; no action was taken Monday.

A project by NEXT Renewable Fuels LLC, which is clearing permit obstacles to build a $2 billion renewable fuel facility at Port Westward Industrial Park, has spurred the renewed interest to expand Rainier's housing.

NEXT's proposed work site is neighbored by small rural communities — Clatskanie, Rainier, Vernonia, Scappoose, Columbia City — and expects to bring in hundreds of short- and long-term jobs.

"The driving force behind this is the fact that (with) NEXT Renewables, assuming it passes its regulatory hurdles, there's going to be a workforce there," City Administrator Scott Jorgensen told the council Monday. "Some of them are temporary, some of them permanent. All of them will need somewhere to live."

About one quarter of the workers will likely be local, the report states, and it's expected the rest will come from further away. Rainier and Clatskanie sit closest to the NEXT construction site and are expected to receive the highest number of movers.

The report shows several types of housing for the council to consider: recreational vehicles, manufactured housing, apartments, single-family detached houses, duplexes, townhouses and others.

Jamin Kimmell, an urban planner with Cascadia Partners, said Rainier alone could see demand for 100 to 200 housing units just tied to this project. Their analysis also found Rainier in the next two decades could see demand for up to 235 additional housing units — on top of the ones built for the potential NEXT workforce.

Rainier in the 2010 U.S. Census had 1,895 people; by 2020, population rose by 16 to 1,911. The housing analysis of Rainier's current residential spots found an 8% vacancy rate.

"So given your existing housing stock, that's a pretty significant kind of influx of demand and could have an impact on prices, but also represents an opportunity for each of the cities to prepare for and make sure they have the mechanisms in place to make sure there's enough housing both for the new residents, but also for your existing residents," Kimmell said.

New housing quickly gets complicated. Income, zoning and availability are important factors in adding developments. According to the draft housing plan, each option comes with drawbacks and potential market benefits.

RVs are easy to transport and don't require a developer, the housing plan states. But the lack of space and permanence would likely alienate families.

On the other side, single-family detached homes and multiplexes are consistently in high demand, have less risk and not too complex to build, the plan states. But they are also expensive, aimed at those making 80% to 120% of the annual median income.

The most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, with a 12% margin of error, shows the median household income in Rainier sits at about $60,132. The census also shows Columbia County has a 10.2% poverty rate.

Single-family homes make up the majority of housing types across Columbia County, the report states. NEXT has said the project would bring 3,500 temporary jobs and 200 that are permanent, so most of the new workers would likely look for rentals over buying a home.

Kimmell said the city also has options for how it can make this new housing possible: permitting higher density lots, using extra unused public land to make deals with private developers or community land trusts, investing in urban renewal and delaying upfront development costs to incentivize developers.

State grants could help with any costs associated with these strategies, he noted.

The discussion comes at the same time Cowlitz County cities are also considering, or moving forward with, new housing projects of their own.

Rising costs and growing populations have led many nearby governments to reconsider their housing markets, economic development and a ballooning shortage.