NEW: Herrera Beutler, Perez remain in lead for District 3 House race in Southwest Washington

Earning less than a quarter of the primary vote total as an incumbent isn’t pretty. But it might be enough for Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler to hold onto her seat in a contentious and close-run race to represent Southwest Washington in the House of Representatives.

Herrera Beutler and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, the most prominent Democrat running for the District 3 House seat, remained in the top two through the results as of Wednesday afternoon. The next batch of Cowlitz County election results are slated to be released at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Perez has received 32.1% of the votes counted over the first two days. Herrera Beutler remains in second place with 23.9% of the vote totals. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican challenger Joe Kent was running in third place with 20.5% of the initial votes.

While the AP estimates that about 30% of the total votes in the race are still uncounted, it appears increasingly unlikely that Kent will get enough support to mount a comeback and fulfill some Republican’s hopes for revenge against Herrera Beutler for her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

Cowlitz County’s results gave Herrera Beutler the narrow lead with 25.2% of the votes cast. Perez followed closely behind with 24.8% of the votes.

In a sign of how the wide field of challengers split the opposition to Herrera Beutler, Kent is currently running in fourth place in Cowlitz County behind another Republican challenger in Heidi St. John. St John has received 21.5% of votes in the county and Kent has received 20%.

Infighting among Republicans

This year’s primary has been considered a referendum on Herrera Beutler for 18 months, ever since she was one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. The impeachment vote caused the county-level Republican Party in southwest Washington to turn against her and led to this year’s nine-person primary race.

Herrera Beutler spoke with media members via Zoom after the initial results came in Tuesday night. She said that she was cautiously optimistic that her position in the top two of the primary would hold. Herrera Beutler dismissed the impacts of her impeachment vote on the race and credited her focus on local issues like inflation and the I-5 bridge for her success.

“Those are local issues that people talk to me about and I leaned into those, and I think that’s why I won those races. I think that’s the same thing that is happening now,” Herrera Beutler said.

The initial results back up concerns by local Republicans that the aggressive campaigns by Kent and St. John split the vote for the Republican opposition to Herrera Beutler. St. John and several other conservative candidates chose not to drop out of the race after Kent received the endorsement from Trump.

Perez said Wednesday she felt confident she would remain in first place as the primary results kept coming in. Perez felt the remaining votes and the FEC reports about the outside super PACs that spent millions of dollars on the race would reflect badly on Herrera Beutler even if she made it to the general election.

“I think that Jaime has largely lost control of her Republican base because she has failed to deliver value for this district. This has certainly been a damaging primary for her,” Perez said.

Two outside groups, the WFW Action Fund and a newly created super PAC called Conservatives for a Stronger America, spend a combined $3.7 million on the district’s primary over the span of a few weeks. The nonprofit Open Secrets reported that the money was spent opposing Kent and supporting both Herrera Beutler and St. John instead.

A representative for Herrera Beutler’s campaign told The Daily News on Wednesday that the ads paid for by the PACs were separate from her campaign but that there “appeared to be a strong interest in keeping in office an effective lawmaker.”

Kent, a former U.S. Army Ranger who moved to Washington two years ago, has criticized the Republican establishment and the military-industrial complex during his campaign for the House seat. Kent has signed onto the series of lawsuits that have so far failed to establish proof of major fraud in Washington during the 2020 election.

This year has been the closest campaign since Herrera Beutler’s first time running for the seat in 2010. During that election she came in second place during the primary vote with 28%, trailing Democrat Denny Heck before winning the district in the general election.

The field of candidates in 2010 was just as heavily divided as this year’s electorate: neither Herrera Beutler or Heck received more than a third of the total votes cast, while three other candidates received at least 10% of the primary vote.

“I remember in that race, somebody would score a big endorsement and as I learned, it’s not quite the big deal that everyone thinks it is. It was true then and I think it’s true now,” Herrera Beutler said Tuesday night.