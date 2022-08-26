New downtown parking rules in Longview take effect Sept. 1

People wanting to park in downtown Longview will see changes in time limits and ticketing starting Sept. 1.

Under the updated rules, the three-hour parking spaces along Commerce Avenue and the cross streets for the downtown blocks now will allow only two hours of free parking. The Longview Police Department will stop issuing warning tickets to people who overstay the posted parking times.

The new rules were approved by the Longview City Council in July in an attempt to free up curbside parking spaces for customers. The idea is to encourage employees and people who live downtown to buy permits for the city's parking lots instead of relying on street spaces.

A third change included with the new ordinance shifts the sale of parking lot permits to the city's Community and Economic Development Department, based out of City Hall. City officials said Thursday they are working to establish an online application for parking permits in early 2023.

Typically, Longview issues more warnings than actual tickets to drivers downtown. The city's parking enforcement officer told the Downtown Advisory Committee that through July, the department had issued 637 warnings for vehicles that overstayed the three-hour time limits compared to 563 tickets for all vehicle violations.

The high number of warnings and limited numbers in permit sales contributed to the steady decline in the city's downtown parking maintenance fund over the last 10 years.