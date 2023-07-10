Homeowners and contractors no longer have to apply for permits in person, as Cowlitz County moves to digitize its permitting process.

The Building and Planning Department implemented changes earlier this year to address complaints and make the process more customer-friendly, said Traci Jackson, department director.

In January, the county launched a new Accela permitting system that allows residents to apply and pay for permits online, rather than requiring them to submit forms in person, Jackson said. People can still turn in applications and ask questions at the department's permit counter in the County Administration Building, she said.

The new system allows multiple staff members to see the same permit simultaneously, instead of it moving from desk to desk, Jackson said.

It's difficult to predict permit timelines, but the department aims to approve as many "over-the-counter" planning clearances as possible the same day they are submitted, Jackson said. The application then goes to building staff for review, taking one to two weeks, depending on the permit, she said. Those reviews previously could take eight to 12 weeks.

The transition to digital permitting has saved Newrock Homes' employees time previously spent delivering packets of paper to the county, said Lisa Caverly, project coordinator for the Longview-based company. Most building and planning departments in the area have moved their processes online, except some smaller counties like Pacific, she said.

"The biggest hiccup was there was no way to mark up the documents we submitted," Caverly said. "Now they have (a program) to do markups and send them back digitally."

Newrock hasn't seen a difference in how long it takes a permit application to be approved, but the changes save time in other areas, Caverly said.

In mid-April, the county department began offering virtual inspections in some cases, allowing the homeowner or contractor to video call an inspector.

Cowlitz County followed Clark County's lead in adding the option, which has been working well for them, Jackson said. The video calls save a lot of travel time for inspectors, she said.

While Newrock has yet to have a virtual inspection, they will make a big difference, said Matthew Patterson, construction consultant.

An ongoing challenge has been turnover among county staff, as permits can stall if a planner leaves, Caverly said.

However, the department has seen improvement since Jackson was made director in January, said Patterson, who serves on the county's Building and Planning Advisory Council.

Jackson acknowledged the department's turnover ... and said she and other leaders are training staff to improve consistency, ensuring the same process is completed for each permit and applicant.

"Everyone was afraid to make a decision. We're now empowering them ... to know the material and make decisions," she said. "I'm pretty pleased with the staff we have now."

The changes follow last year's jump in the number of building permits issued in Cowlitz County.

In 2022, the county and cities issued building permits for 581 total units, the highest number since 2006, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development database. About 74% of those, or 431, were units approved for unincorporated Cowlitz County.

From January through May, 136 building permits were approved for the county overall, according to preliminary data. For unincorporated Cowlitz County, single-family and multifamily housing, including accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, make up the bulk of permits, Jackson said.

"The demand has slightly slowed down, however they are still coming in the door," she said.

Building and Planning staff are aiming to shorten permit timelines and expand use of Accela's mapping capability and other online services, Jackson said.

The department has been working through a backlog of ordinance and code updates — including regulations of surface mines, private roads and campgrounds, Jackson said.

A public hearing on the proposed campground code updates, which includes making it easier to expand RV Parks, is set for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.